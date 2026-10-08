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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Stuttgart
08.10.26 | 19:47
2,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2952,43520:12
Dow Jones News
08.10.2026 19:33 Uhr
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LightOn releases LightOnOCR-3, a world-leading model family for document intelligence.

DJ LightOn releases LightOnOCR-3, a world-leading model family for document intelligence. 

LIGHTON 
LightOn releases LightOnOCR-3, a world-leading model family for document intelligence. 
08-Oct-2026 / 19:01 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, 08 October 2026 
LightOn releases LightOnOCR-3, a world-leading model family for document intelligence 
 
LightOn introduces LightOnOCR-3, a family of AI models that delivers world-leading benchmark results, ahead of 
competing US and Chinese models, with state-of-the-art performance on French-language documents and handwriting. 
Building on LightOnOCR-2, it goes beyond text recognition to describe images, extract data from charts and preserve 
document structure. Available in 0.8-billion and 4-billion-parameter versions under the Apache 2.0 license, it helps 
organizations turn complex documents into usable information at a fraction of the cost of competing models. 
 
World-leading performance on document recognition benchmarks 
Building on the success of LightOnOCR-2, which sees 240,000 monthly downloads on Hugging Face, LightOn today introduces 
LightOnOCR-3, a new generation that extends its document intelligence capabilities. 
 
LightOnOCR-3 delivers leading results across aggregated benchmarks for text recognition and the interpretation of 
visual information, ahead of existing OCR models across Europe, the United States and China. 

On OlmOCR-Bench, the industry-leading OCR benchmark which evaluates document text extraction, it ranks second behind 
Infinity-Parser2-Pro, a model more than eight times its size, and ahead of Chandra-OCR-2, Mistral OCR 4.1 and 
dots.mocr. It leads open-weight models on ParseBench, which evaluates document layout, image descriptions and 
structured data extraction from charts and scientific figures - demonstrating its enhanced vision capabilities. 
 
It also ranks first on FRBench-pdf2md, which focuses on French-language documents, with the largest gains in 
handwriting recognition. 
 
Detailed scores and comparisons are available in the accompanying technical article. 
Read the technical article 
Beyond text recognition: making more document information usable 
 
Financial reports, administrative files and technical publications convey essential information through text, tables, 
charts, images and page layouts. When document processing captures only text, some of that information is lost, 
limiting what AI applications can retrieve and use. 
 
LightOnOCR-3 brings these different types of information together in a single processing step. It recognizes text, 
identifies document elements and their location coordinates on the page, describes images and extracts structured data 
from charts and scientific figures. All of this information can then be used downstream in a wide variety of contexts. 
 
These capabilities address concrete document processing needs: 
 
   -- Financial analysis: extracting information from text, tables and charts helps teams use more of the 
  content in financial reports within the same workflow. 
   -- Administrative workflows: stronger recognition of French-language documents and handwriting helps teams 
  turn handwritten forms and correspondence into searchable content and data for further processing. 
   -- Technical document search: preserving sections, page structure and the location of supporting information 
  helps applications retrieve relevant content and connect it to the original document. 
The resulting content can be checked, indexed or passed to business applications, reducing manual preparation before it 
can be used. 
 
Compact models for faster processing and lower costs 
With 0.8-billion and 4-billion-parameter versions, LightOnOCR-3 gives organizations a choice of models to suit their 
computing resources and document processing needs. 
 
With their compact size, LightOnOCR-3 models are among the fastest on the market: they can process documents up to 
twice as fast as LightOnOCR-2. They are also the cheapest among leading OCR models. When run on an organization's own 
infrastructure, processing costs can fall below one cent per thousand pages, depending on hardware, usage levels and 
workload. 
 
Teams can choose straightforward text transcription or a richer output that includes document structure and visual 
information. Combining these capabilities in a single model reduces the need to assemble separate tools for text 
recognition, layout analysis and image processing. 
 
Released under the permissive Apache 2.0 license, LightOnOCR-3 is available for commercial use, modification and 
redistribution. Organizations can deploy it on their own infrastructure, adapt it to their needs and integrate it into 
their applications. 
About  LightOn 
  
 
Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise 
AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an 
integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing 
organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for 
the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors. 
  
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance 
  
 
To learn more:  https://www.lighton.ai  
  
 
Contacts 
 
LIGHTON 
                   
invest@lighton.ai 
 
SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations          Financial Media Relations 
 
Benjamin LEHARI           Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
lighton@seitosei-actifin.com     jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: LIGHTON_PR_Model 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2412894 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2412894 08-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412894&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2026 13:02 ET (17:02 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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