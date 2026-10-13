DJ LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on Scaleway's sovereign cloud

LIGHTON LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on Scaleway's sovereign cloud 13-Oct-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, October 13, 2026 LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on Scaleway's sovereign cloud Scaleway also becomes the first cloud provider to offer LightOnOCR-3, LightOn's open-source document intelligence model, as a managed API LightOn introduces LightOn Suite, an offering that brings together two complementary products: LightOn Core, which makes enterprise document assets usable by AI, and LightOn Apps, which turns that knowledge into business applications. LightOn Suite is available today as SaaS and as a managed private cloud (Managed VPC) on Scaleway's French infrastructure. At the same time, Scaleway is launching its first OCR offering, a LightOnOCR-3 endpoint within its Generative APIs: the model that powers document ingestion in LightOn Core is now accessible to all developers, on a European cloud. LightOn Suite: from document assets to business applications Companies hold valuable information in their contracts, reports, emails, spreadsheets and scanned archives. Spread across many systems and stored in heterogeneous formats, this knowledge is hard to find and hard to use. And when every AI project builds its own document base, copies multiply, access rights diverge and information falls out of date. This is one of the leading causes of failure when scaling AI projects in the enterprise. LightOn Suite addresses this problem with a single data foundation, business applications and a shared governance framework. LightOn Core makes enterprise knowledge usable by AI. Core reads, structures and indexes documents, whatever their format, to build a shared, searchable knowledge base. It extracts the relevant information and organizes it according to each company's own vocabulary: document types, clients, dates, jurisdictions. This foundation preserves existing access rights, ensures traceability back to the source documents and stays up to date as information evolves. For AI platform teams, software vendors and knowledge management leads, Core provides a common document retrieval layer serving all of their use cases. LightOn Apps turns this knowledge into business applications. Built on Core, Apps enables teams to create and deploy applications that draw on their own information to meet specific needs: searching internal information, comparing contract clauses, analyzing supplier bids, extracting and cross-checking data across complex files, tracking operational reports. Teams assemble their applications by combining retrieval, tools, output templates and validation steps, or adapt use cases from a catalog. End-to-end governance. Employees access applications in accordance with their existing rights. The teams that design applications manage their versioning and publication; administrators control publishing rights as well as which tools and models are authorized. Organizations track adoption, usage and costs by team and by application, and set budgets and caps. A single knowledge base is thus reused across several business applications, with governance covering information access, deployment and usage. A suite hosted in France, on Scaleway's infrastructure LightOn Suite runs on Scaleway's infrastructure: LightOn's production environment and its customers' deployments are hosted there. The suite is available today in two deployment modes: as SaaS, and as a Managed VPC, a dedicated environment operated by LightOn within Scaleway's French infrastructure, designed for organizations that require complete isolation of their data. For organizations that wish to keep their data within their own cloud environment, LightOn also offers a Bring Your Own Cloud deployment. The models in the retrieval and document intelligence layer are developed by LightOn and hosted on Scaleway. For generation, customers are free to choose between open models hosted in Europe by Scaleway and models from the providers of their choice, such as Mistral, Anthropic or OpenAI. The entire stack has been designed for regulated environments: LightOn already works with organizations in finance, asset management, digital infrastructure and the public sector. LightOnOCR-3, the document engine behind LightOn Core, available as an API on Scaleway At the heart of LightOn Core, document ingestion is powered by LightOnOCR-3, the family of document intelligence models unveiled by LightOn on October 8. Scaleway is the first cloud provider to offer it as a managed API, within its Generative APIs, in 0.8-billion and 4-billion-parameter versions, available today. LightOnOCR-3 ranks first on the average of three leading open benchmarks (olmOCR-Bench, ParseBench, FRBench-pdf2md), ahead of existing OCR models from Europe, the United States and China, with state-of-the-art performance on French-language documents and handwriting recognition. It goes beyond text recognition: it identifies document structure, describes images and extracts data from charts in a single pass, at a fraction of the cost of competing models. It succeeds LightOnOCR-2, which is downloaded 240,000 times a month on Hugging Face. Released under the Apache 2.0 license, LightOnOCR-3 can be used freely for commercial purposes. With Scaleway's offering, developers and software vendors can now access it without deploying any infrastructure, on a European cloud, to integrate document intelligence into their own applications. Technical blog post: https://huggingface.co/blog/lightonai/lightonocr-3 Model page: https://www.lighton.ai/research/lightonocr-3 Quotes Jean-Philippe Baert, Chief Executive Officer of LightOn: "Companies don't have a model problem, they have a data problem: their knowledge is there, but scattered, inaccessible to AI and impossible to govern project by project. LightOn Suite solves this problem at the root. With Core, we make document assets usable once and for all; with Apps, business teams turn them into applications in a matter of days, with the access rights, traceability and cost tracking an organization requires. Offering it on Scaleway from day one gives French companies and public administrations a complete chain, from models to infrastructure, designed and operated in France." Damien Lucas, CEO of Scaleway: "We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with LightOn to help companies make the most of their data while retaining control over their technology choices. With LightOn Suite hosted on our infrastructure in France and LightOnOCR-3 available in our Generative APIs, we are enabling them to turn their document assets into AI applications that deliver real value to their teams." Availability LightOn Suite is available today. The SaaS and Managed VPC offerings are sold by LightOn's teams: https:// www.lighton.ai/request-a-demo LightOnOCR-3 is accessible today in Scaleway's Generative APIs. About LightOn Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai/ About Scaleway Scaleway is Europe's sovereign cloud and AI provider, delivering a secure, transparent, and sustainable platform. We empower organizations of all sizes with open, independent technologies and continuous innovation to build and scale on their own terms. A subsidiary of the iliad Group, Scaleway combines decades of infrastructure expertise with the agility of a state-of-the-art tech company. With a rapidly expanding network of data centers across Europe, Scaleway offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance cloud services, from virtual machines and advanced data management solutions to cloud-native infrastructure and AI-optimized supercomputers. Championing open standards and operating within a fully European framework, Scaleway provides a secure and transparent cloud environment that meets the needs of organizations with the highest digital sovereignty requirements. To learn more: https://www.scaleway.com Contacts LIGHTON SCALEWAY invest@lighton.ai presse@scaleway.com SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Financial Press Relations Benjamin LEHARI Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 lighton@seitosei-actifin.com jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Scaleway_x_LightOn_EN.docx

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2414472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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