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WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Düsseldorf
13.10.26 | 09:10
2,040 Euro
-1,21 % -0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4502,50010:32
Dow Jones News
13.10.2026 09:03 Uhr
318 Leser
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LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on Scaleway's sovereign cloud

DJ LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on Scaleway's sovereign cloud 

LIGHTON 
LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on 
Scaleway's sovereign cloud 
13-Oct-2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Paris, October 13, 2026 
 
LightOn unveils LightOn Suite, its new platform for building AI applications on enterprise data, available today on 
Scaleway's sovereign cloud 
 
Scaleway also becomes the first cloud provider to offer LightOnOCR-3, LightOn's open-source document intelligence 
model, as a managed API 
 
  
LightOn introduces LightOn Suite, an offering that brings together two complementary products: LightOn Core, which 
makes enterprise document assets usable by AI, and LightOn Apps, which turns that knowledge into business applications. 
LightOn Suite is available today as SaaS and as a managed private cloud (Managed VPC) on Scaleway's French 
infrastructure. At the same time, Scaleway is launching its first OCR offering, a LightOnOCR-3 endpoint within its 
Generative APIs: the model that powers document ingestion in LightOn Core is now accessible to all developers, on a 
European cloud. 

LightOn Suite: from document assets to business applications 
 
Companies hold valuable information in their contracts, reports, emails, spreadsheets and scanned archives. Spread 
across many systems and stored in heterogeneous formats, this knowledge is hard to find and hard to use. And when every 
AI project builds its own document base, copies multiply, access rights diverge and information falls out of date. This 
is one of the leading causes of failure when scaling AI projects in the enterprise. 
 
LightOn Suite addresses this problem with a single data foundation, business applications and a shared governance 
framework. 
 
LightOn Core makes enterprise knowledge usable by AI. Core reads, structures and indexes documents, whatever their 
format, to build a shared, searchable knowledge base. It extracts the relevant information and organizes it according 
to each company's own vocabulary: document types, clients, dates, jurisdictions. This foundation preserves existing 
access rights, ensures traceability back to the source documents and stays up to date as information evolves. For AI 
platform teams, software vendors and knowledge management leads, Core provides a common document retrieval layer 
serving all of their use cases. 
 
LightOn Apps turns this knowledge into business applications. Built on Core, Apps enables teams to create and deploy 
applications that draw on their own information to meet specific needs: searching internal information, comparing 
contract clauses, analyzing supplier bids, extracting and cross-checking data across complex files, tracking 
operational reports. Teams assemble their applications by combining retrieval, tools, output templates and validation 
steps, or adapt use cases from a catalog. 
 
End-to-end governance. Employees access applications in accordance with their existing rights. The teams that design 
applications manage their versioning and publication; administrators control publishing rights as well as which tools 
and models are authorized. Organizations track adoption, usage and costs by team and by application, and set budgets 
and caps. A single knowledge base is thus reused across several business applications, with governance covering 
information access, deployment and usage. 
 
A suite hosted in France, on Scaleway's infrastructure 
 
LightOn Suite runs on Scaleway's infrastructure: LightOn's production environment and its customers' deployments are 
hosted there. The suite is available today in two deployment modes: as SaaS, and as a Managed VPC, a dedicated 
environment operated by LightOn within Scaleway's French infrastructure, designed for organizations that require 
complete isolation of their data. For organizations that wish to keep their data within their own cloud environment, 
LightOn also offers a Bring Your Own Cloud deployment. 
 
The models in the retrieval and document intelligence layer are developed by LightOn and hosted on Scaleway. For 
generation, customers are free to choose between open models hosted in Europe by Scaleway and models from the providers 
of their choice, such as Mistral, Anthropic or OpenAI. The entire stack has been designed for regulated environments: 
LightOn already works with organizations in finance, asset management, digital infrastructure and the public sector. 
 
LightOnOCR-3, the document engine behind LightOn Core, available as an API on Scaleway 
 
At the heart of LightOn Core, document ingestion is powered by LightOnOCR-3, the family of document intelligence models 
unveiled by LightOn on October 8. Scaleway is the first cloud provider to offer it as a managed API, within its 
Generative APIs, in 0.8-billion and 4-billion-parameter versions, available today. 
 
LightOnOCR-3 ranks first on the average of three leading open benchmarks (olmOCR-Bench, ParseBench, FRBench-pdf2md), 
ahead of existing OCR models from Europe, the United States and China, with state-of-the-art performance on 
French-language documents and handwriting recognition. It goes beyond text recognition: it identifies document 
structure, describes images and extracts data from charts in a single pass, at a fraction of the cost of competing 
models. It succeeds LightOnOCR-2, which is downloaded 240,000 times a month on Hugging Face. 
 
Released under the Apache 2.0 license, LightOnOCR-3 can be used freely for commercial purposes. With Scaleway's 
offering, developers and software vendors can now access it without deploying any infrastructure, on a European cloud, 
to integrate document intelligence into their own applications. 
 
Technical blog post: https://huggingface.co/blog/lightonai/lightonocr-3 
 
Model page: https://www.lighton.ai/research/lightonocr-3 
 
Quotes 
 
Jean-Philippe Baert, Chief Executive Officer of LightOn: "Companies don't have a model problem, they have a data 
problem: their knowledge is there, but scattered, inaccessible to AI and impossible to govern project by project. 
LightOn Suite solves this problem at the root. With Core, we make document assets usable once and for all; with Apps, 
business teams turn them into applications in a matter of days, with the access rights, traceability and cost tracking 
an organization requires. Offering it on Scaleway from day one gives French companies and public administrations a 
complete chain, from models to infrastructure, designed and operated in France." 
 
Damien Lucas, CEO of Scaleway: "We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with LightOn to help companies make 
the most of their data while retaining control over their technology choices. With LightOn Suite hosted on our 
infrastructure in France and LightOnOCR-3 available in our Generative APIs, we are enabling them to turn their document 
assets into AI applications that deliver real value to their teams." 
 
Availability 
 
LightOn Suite is available today. The SaaS and Managed VPC offerings are sold by LightOn's teams: https:// 
www.lighton.ai/request-a-demo 
 
LightOnOCR-3 is accessible today in Scaleway's Generative APIs. 
 
About LightOn 
 
Founded in Paris in 2016, and the first European AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn develops an enterprise 
AI platform designed to enable organizations to connect cutting-edge AI to their sensitive data. LightOn offers an 
integrated architecture built for large-scale production deployment, robust, efficient, and secure, allowing 
organizations to industrialize use cases in regulated environments. LightOn's solutions are intended in particular for 
the finance, industrial, healthcare, defense, and public sectors. 
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for PEA and 
PEA-PME investment schemes and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai/ 
 
About Scaleway 
 
Scaleway is Europe's sovereign cloud and AI provider, delivering a secure, transparent, and sustainable platform. We 
empower organizations of all sizes with open, independent technologies and continuous innovation to build and scale on 
their own terms. 
 
A subsidiary of the iliad Group, Scaleway combines decades of infrastructure expertise with the agility of a 
state-of-the-art tech company. With a rapidly expanding network of data centers across Europe, Scaleway offers a 
comprehensive portfolio of high-performance cloud services, from virtual machines and advanced data management 
solutions to cloud-native infrastructure and AI-optimized supercomputers. Championing open standards and operating 
within a fully European framework, Scaleway provides a secure and transparent cloud environment that meets the needs of 
organizations with the highest digital sovereignty requirements. 
 
To learn more: https://www.scaleway.com 
  
 
Contacts 
 
LIGHTON               SCALEWAY 
 
invest@lighton.ai          presse@scaleway.com 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN          SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations         Financial Press Relations 
 
Benjamin LEHARI           Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
 
lighton@seitosei-actifin.com    jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Scaleway_x_LightOn_EN.docx 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2414472 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2414472 13-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2414472&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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