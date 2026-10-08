Nevada Division of Tourism: Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City Officially Opens, Giving Southern Nevada Visitors a Gateway to the Outdoors

Trailblazing adventure hub connects travelers with guided experiences, local businesses, and trip-planning resources

At a Glance

What: Opening of the Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City, a basecamp for outdoor recreation in southern Nevada

Opening of the Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City, a basecamp for outdoor recreation in southern Nevada Where: 102 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV - near Lake Mead, 30 minutes from Las Vegas

102 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV - near Lake Mead, 30 minutes from Las Vegas Opened: Oct. 7, 2026

Oct. 7, 2026 Funding: $3,712,000 Economic Development Administration award, part of more than $7 million invested

$3,712,000 Economic Development Administration award, part of more than $7 million invested What's next: Second location opening in Carson City, early 2027

BOULDER CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / The Nevada Division of Tourism (Travel Nevada) officially opened its Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City yesterday, a first-of-its-kind outdoor recreation hub designed to connect visitors and residents with southern Nevada's outdoor experiences, businesses, and resources.

"Beginning today, getting a little out there starts here in Boulder City," said Rafael Villanueva, CEO of Travel Nevada. "The Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City makes it easier than ever for the millions of visitors coming to Las Vegas and southern Nevada and our in-state residents to get outdoors and experience the adventures that our state has to offer. It also puts local outfitters and tour operators directly in front of those travelers, turning foot traffic into opportunity for Nevada's small businesses."

About the Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City

Designed as a basecamp for outdoor recreation, the Adventure Center is home to local outfitters offering everything from e-bike rentals, guided kayaking and hiking adventures to Colorado River rafting, Lake Mead cruises, scenic air tours, self-guided Jeep experiences, and other visitor services. The facility also features trip-planning resources and safety and conservation information.

"The Travel Nevada Adventure Centers represent an important investment in Boulder City's future as a gateway to Lake Mead and southern Nevada's outdoor assets," said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. "By welcoming visitors, supporting local businesses, and highlighting our unique regional character, this project strengthens both our economy and our community."

Naming Rights Partnership

The opening also marks a new chapter in Travel Nevada's relationship with Outside Interactive, Inc. for Travel Nevada Adventure Centers Powered by Outside, a three-year agreement that covers both the Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City and a second location in Carson City that will open in Spring 2027.

Confirmed Tenants in Boulder City

Seven businesses to date are confirmed as tenants at the Travel Nevada Adventure Center-Boulder City, offering a range of outdoor experiences and visitor services:

Canyon Riders LLC - E-bike rentals and tours

- E-bike rentals and tours Desert Adventures - Kayaking, hiking, biking, and other outdoor adventures

- Kayaking, hiking, biking, and other outdoor adventures Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures - River rafting

- River rafting HPP Armory - Storage and locker rentals

- Storage and locker rentals Lake Mead Cruises - Lunch and dinner sternwheeler cruises

- Lunch and dinner sternwheeler cruises Loop Trail Rentals - E-bike rentals

- E-bike rentals Papillon Airways - Scenic air tours

Economic Impact

The Adventure Centers are backed by a $3,712,000 Economic Development Administration award, which was granted through a competitive, merit-based selection process-part of more than $7 million invested to develop the Boulder City and Carson City facilities on existing state-owned land. That investment supports an outdoor recreation economy that generated nearly $1.7 billion in visitor spending in 2025, when visitation to Nevada State Parks, Great Basin National Park, and Lake Mead National Recreation Area topped 10.5 million for the second consecutive year.

How to Visit

The Adventure Center at 102 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV offers daily operating hours of 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Shuttle services are available from various Las Vegas locations daily from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, visit adventure.travelnevada.com.

EDITORS: Images, logos, and other assets of the Travel Nevada Adventure Centers-Boulder City are available HERE (best viewed on desktop).

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About Travel Nevada

The heart of Nevada shines through Travel Nevada, an organization focused on sharing the experiences, landmarks and living legends that make the Silver State a one-of-a-kind destination. Through community collaborations and strategic partnerships, we aim to connect with both locals and visitors alike, showcasing the sometimes-surprising, always-exciting treasures that keep people coming to Nevada. It's theirs to explore-and ours to safekeep, from preserving our wild-at-heart way of life to our wide-open spaces. For more information, visit TravelNevada.com.

Contact:

Tracie Barnthouse, Chief Communications Officer

tbarnthouse@travelnevada.com; 775-350-5386

SOURCE: Nevada Division of Tourism

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/travel-nevada-adventure-center-boulder-city-officially-opens-giving-southern-nevada-visitors-1234413