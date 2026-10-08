American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group Identifies Significant Dual Fuel Opportunities in the AI, Data Center and Bridge to Grid Sectors

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC Pink:APGI), the leading U.S. based dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company, today discusses the significant opportunity for utilizing APG's dual fuel solution to bridge the growing imbalance between available electrical capacity and the skyrocketing electricity demand from multiple large sectors.

U.S. stationary generator sales market size is $25B+ with major growth projected for data centers, distributed energy and mobile prime power applications. Electrical demand is outpacing supply across North America with a potential U.S. generation shortfall approaching an estimated 100 GW by 2030. To address these concerns, large energy consumers are considering gas turbines, nuclear and mobile generators operating in parallel with long critical equipment lead times being a serious impediment to timely implementation. This is where we believe APG's cost-effective and proven dual fuel solution can become a "bridge to grid" solution allowing for rapid deployment and expansion, reducing the time and cost associated with long term infrastructure upgrades.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO stated, "The proven reliability and ease of operation of our cost-effective dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology provides an immediately available solution to meet these power demands. Our stationary/off-road dual fuel installation base has exceeded 1,500 units since 2010 and surpassed an estimated 25M+ cumulative run hour milestone in high-horse power applications with one particular installation running successfully for over 15 years which is especially critical for AI data center applications."

Tod Hynes, a Senior Advisor to the Company and CEO/Co-Founder of an AI company called Maigent stated, "There is a real, defensible niche for APG in the AI buildout that aligns tightly with the local-AI thesis: put distributed compute for inference in existing buildings where spare grid capacity already exists. Combining energy storage and a dual-fuel genset provides the redundancy needed for AI - and APG's platform is proven at exactly the relevant scale. AI compute growth is gated by power, not chips, with utility interconnections running 24-48 months. A local AI approach reduces the needs for building new infrastructure and accelerates the speed to power and compute."

About American Power Group Corporation ( www.americanpowergroupinc.com )

American Power Group's subsidiary, American Power Group Inc., ("APG"), provides cost-effective alternative fueling solutions for diesel engines to significantly reduce methane criteria pollutants and help accelerate a low-carbon future. APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology is a unique patented hardware and software solution that enables high-horsepower diesel engines to safely displace up to 65% of diesel fuel with natural gas. Engines equipped with APG's Dual Fuel technology can use renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), captured flare-stack methane and conditioned well-head gas resulting in lower cost, lower carbon, and lower criteria pollutant emissions. Additionally, APG's Dual Fuel conversion technology remains fully compatible with eligible biodiesel blends and renewable diesel fuels further reducing a diesel engine's carbon footprint and provide users with a proven regulatory compliant technology.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Opinions

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements and opinions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to outstanding dual fuel conversion quotes for $1 million + and our ability to turn these quotes into actual orders. These forward-looking statements and opinions are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events, and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and opinions. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, the fact that we may not be able to convert the $1 million+ of quotes into actual orders, the fact our dual fuel conversion business has lost money in prior fiscal years and the risk that we may require additional financing to grow our business, the fact that we rely on third parties to manufacture, distribute and install our products, we may encounter difficulties or delays in developing or introducing new products and keeping them on the market, we may encounter lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, we may encounter adverse events or economic conditions, we operate in a competitive market and may experience pricing and other competitive pressures, we are dependent on governmental regulations with respect to emissions, including whether EPA approval will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the risk that we may not be able to protect our intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, the fact that our stock is thinly traded and our stock price may be volatile, and the fact that the exercise of stock options and warrants will cause dilution to our shareholders. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and opinions, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements and opinions that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Coppa, CEO/CFO

American Power Group Corporation

978-729-9183

ccoppa@apgdualfuel.com

SOURCE: American Power Group Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/american-power-group-identifies-significant-dual-fuel-opportunities-in-1234462