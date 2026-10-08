

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California could become the first U.S. state to ban Quartz kitchen countertop material as the number of workers suffering from a serious lung disease continues to rise.



Quartz can release dangerous silica dust when it is cut, drilled, ground, sanded, polished or otherwise processed. Workers who regularly breathe in these tiny particles can develop silicosis, a serious lung disease that causes permanent damage. Common symptoms include a persistent cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain and muscle weakness.



According to Cleveland Clinic, some types of silica dust may take up to 10 years of exposure to cause lung disease. Notably, no cure can reverse the lung damage caused by silicosis, and some patients eventually need lung transplants.



The California Department of Public Health estimated in a report released on October 7 that 662 cases of silicosis have been diagnosed among workers who manufacture and process quartz products in the state since 2019. The cases include 35 deaths and 75 people who needed lung transplants.



The state's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is expected to vote on an emergency rule in October. The proposed rule would apply to manufactured stone products containing more than 1% crystalline silica.



Supporters of the proposed ban say current workplace safety rules have failed to adequately protect workers. Industry representatives, however, argue that quartz products can be used safely and that unsafe fabrication practices, rather than the material itself, are responsible for the health risks.



If approved, California's rule could influence workplace safety policies in other parts of the U.S. and encourage manufacturers and consumers to consider alternative countertop materials.



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