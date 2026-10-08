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ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Stratix Corp: Stratix Expands National Footprint with New South Central Service Center in Dallas

New facility supports growth, local enterprise customers, and expanded pickup and delivery services for education.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Stratix, a leading provider of managed mobility services, today announced the opening of its South Central Service Center in Dallas. For more than 40 years, Stratix has helped organizations design, deploy, manage, and support mobile technology programs at scale.

The new facility gives Stratix a local presence in Texas and the south-central U.S., including lifecycle services for our customers and the capability for pickup and delivery service for school districts across the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"This expansion reflects our ongoing investment in growth and in being closer to our customers," said Tammy Harley, Chief Operating Officer at Stratix. "With our new Dallas facility, we're excited to bring one of Atlanta's 'Best Places to Work' companies to Texas and boost our responsiveness for customers in the region."

Dallas is Stratix's sixth facility in the continental U.S., joining its Georgia campus headquarters and locations in Ohio and Utah.

"Dallas is an important market for Stratix, and this facility gives us the flexibility to grow responsibly while maintaining the consistency and service quality our customers expect," said Ross Homans, Vice President of Operational Programs at Stratix. "It lets us bring proven operational models into a new geography while supporting long-term growth."

The facility extends Stratix's enterprise mobility programs into a new region, backed by the same certifications, processes, and industry expertise-spanning education, retail, healthcare, transportation, and logistics-that support its operations nationwide.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that fuel the evolution of work with world-class end-user experiences. Stratix is known for our deep expertise, exceptional quality, and industry-leading support. Organizations that rely on mobile technology to run their business rely on Stratix. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

Media Contact

Sandra Tansky
(856) 498-7620
Sandra.Tansky@StratixCorp.com

SOURCE: Stratix Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stratix-expands-national-footprint-with-new-south-central-service-1233924

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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