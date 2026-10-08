Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce significant assay results from various locations at the Columbia / Gold Queen Complex in Arizona. These results are guiding the Company towards production of higher-grade saleable concentrate from its mill in Globe, Arizona.

Bead Showing > 41g/t gold

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The Columbia / Gold Queen Complex is comprised of the past producing Columbia Mine, the past producing Gold Queen Mine, the past producing Steamboat Mine (the existence of which the Company was previously unaware), at least four other newly-discovered potential high grade gold zones, and large stockpiles built by unknown parties likely from the Gold Queen.

Historically, all material taken from the Gold Queen had been carried out by mule. An average healthy pack mule was able to carry out 200 pounds of dead weight over a sustained journey, meaning the material then taken from the Gold Queen had to be sufficiently endowed to economically justify the trip.

Map of New Road Connecting to Existing Highway

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SBMI has built a road to the Columbia Mine and is completing a road to the Gold Queen Mine. This is the first road to the Gold Queen, meaning the Company is the first to bring modern mining equipment and methods to bear on the mine, including having a 25-ton truck able to haul material.

New Road Being Completed to Gold Queen Mine

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The ongoing sampling and assay program is providing significant results from the Columbia, Gold Queen and Steamboat Mines, as well as from a stockpile proximate to the Gold Queen.

Assay results from various sites at the Complex are below. (For all of the samples referred to below, readers are cautioned samples are random by nature and may not be representative of their location or of the Complex generally.)

Assay Results from Steamboat Mine Samples

On re-discovering the Steamboat Mine, the field team collected crumbly channel chip samples from the roof near the portal from a pinch and swell 0.5 to 1 metre wide vein and from another 2 metre wide vein approximately 7-10 metres away. These samples were sent to Activation Laboratories, an independent accredited lab, for analysis. Results for the first eight samples have been received and returned anomalous gold values. The 3 highest gold samples returned assay results as follows:

Sample Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Zinc % Iron % 1 3.5 41.7 0.3 1.4 13.2 2 2.9 17.1 0.2 0.1 42.3 3 2.7 19 0.4 1.08 19.9

The other 5 samples were anomalous for gold, silver and copper.

In-House Assay Results from Steamboat Stockpile Near New Road

Five samples were collected from a stockpile (likely from the Steamboat Mine) and assayed at SBMI's in-house lab fire assay facilities with the following significant gold and silver results:

Sample Gold opt Gold g/t Silver opt Silver g/t 1s 0.8 27.43 0.1 3.43 2s 0.8 27.43 0.2 6.86 3s 0.7 24.00 0.6 20.57 4s 0.4 13.71 3.3 113.14 5s 0.3 10.29 9.1 312.00

Columbia and Gold Queen Samples

The first three samples below were collected from the Columbia Mine and the other two samples were collected from the Gold Queen. All five were assayed at SBMI's in-house lab fire assay facilities with the following results:

Sample Gold opt Gold g/t Silver opt Silver g/t 1cgd 0.4 13.71 1.6 54.86 2cgd 0.8 27.43 0 0.00 3cgd 1.2 41.14 1.6 54.86 4cgd 0.317 10.87 3.3 113.14 5cgd 0.312 10.70 0.6 20.57

No deleterious elements were found in any of the assays described in this release.

Assay Results from Concentrate from Steamboat Stockpile Material

In its news release of October 6, 2026 SBMI announced it had produced roughly six thousand pounds of concentrate from a stockpile near the new road. This material has shown to be very suitable to be processed at SBMI's mill. The Company is awaiting assay results from a third party lab from that concentrate.

Geologic Observations and Interpretations

The samples referred to above were taken over an area of roughly 400 acres (169.9 hectares). Field observations indicate the mineralization is widely spread throughout the Complex in numerous quartz veins and gossans.

The field team reports the Columbia adit follows a nearly vertical variably mineralized fault structure. Host rock is diabase to the back face. Quartzite contact overhead gently angles down toward the adit roof. Limestone appears to overlay the quartzite. The amount of veinlet quartz and associated bleb copper oxide appears to increase as the adit progresses to the back. Some form of sulfide as tiny blebs in the vein quartz is also in evidence.

The faulted vein structure boundary is marked by two to four inches of conspicuous orange-brown gossan locally cut by numerous hairline quartz veinlets.

The field team has observed vertical, close to east-west trending fault structures that assumingly guided the emplacement of multiple veins. It is possible there will be an intersection of the mineralized structure the adit is following with a series of east-west oriented veins, and at such an intersection one could expect to find 'chimneys' of mineralized material.

In addition to the above, rusty parallel quartz veins were observed in the construction of the newly constructed road bed. Panning revealed native gold and ruby silver.

In brief, the area has significant gold mineralization over an extensive area that warrants further evaluation.

QP

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed, verified and approved SBMI's work referred to herein and is the Qualified Person for this release as per TSXV requirements and NI 43-101 3.1. The QP was not at the site for sample collection which was undertaken by the SBMI field crew.

QA/QC from Independent Lab

Samples were brought to the SBMI mill site where they were crushed prior to shipping. The crushed samples were then packaged and hand delivered to a courier in Globe, Arizona and shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster Ontario, an ISO SCC accredited ISO/TEC 17025.2017 laboratory.

The following analytical packages were requested: QOP PGE-OES (Fire Assay ICPOES), QOP 1F2 (Total Digestion ICPOES), and QOP UT-8 (Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOE).

Certified standards and blanks were run by the laboratory.

QA/QC from SBMI Lab in Globe, Arizona

The samples from the stockpiles were analyzed by SBMI at its in-house facility near Globe, Arizona. These samples were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the gold in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at QA/QC Assay Lab - Silver Bullet Mines Corp.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the impact of tariffs and other geopolitical decisions; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder, audit and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

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