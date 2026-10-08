ShimmerScreen, America's Leading Architectural Metal Curtain Manufacturer, Brings Style and Privacy to Modern Salons and Spas

Custom architectural metal ball chain curtains offer a versatile solution for creating semi-private spaces while maintaining an open and inviting atmosphere.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / ShimmerScreen, the architectural and interior design-focused division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is featured in numerous salons and spas across the country. ShimmerScreen's architectural ball chain curtains, metal chain curtains, and decorative metal chain products provide a unique way to enhance the appearance of salons and spas while serving a functional purpose. From Miami and New York to Las Vegas, ShimmerScreen has been incorporated into beauty and wellness spaces in a variety of creative applications.

There are numerous ways to incorporate ShimmerScreen into salon and spa interiors. One popular application is as a decorative partition between pedicure chairs or other salon stations for an added sense of privacy. ShimmerScreen can also be used to separate shampoo stations from the rest of a hair salon or to create a division between manicure stations and waiting areas. With many salons and spas featuring open concept layouts, designers and owners are often looking for innovative ways to define individual spaces without closing off the overall space. These applications help to create a serene, relaxing and inviting atmosphere while maintaining a sense of cohesion throughout the salon.

"Seeing ShimmerScreen incorporated into salons and spas highlights the versatility of the product," said Cath Taubner, EVP of ShimmerScreen. "By combining functionality with beauty, ShimmerScreen offers a unique design solution that defines individual spaces while preserving openness."

The diverse range of materials and finishes offered by ShimmerScreen provides additional flexibility for salon and spa design. Since these spaces can be exposed to moisture and humidity, material selection is an important consideration. ShimmerScreen's 304 Stainless Steel offers excellent rust resistance, making it a durable option for humid and high moisture environments. Yellow Brass is also a beautiful option when looking for a warmer, gold-toned appearance or when used as a base metal for the wide variety of finishes offered by ShimmerScreen. Yellow Brass does not rust, making it a great option to consider for salons and spas.

To learn more about ShimmerScreen's architectural ball chain curtains, explore salon and spa installations, or request samples and a custom quote, visit www.shimmerscreen.com. Customers can also explore available products through the online store at shop.shimmerscreen.com.

About ShimmerScreen

ShimmerScreen is the industry's leading architectural ball chain curtain system, offering custom decorative metal chain curtains, architectural room dividers, privacy screens, window treatments, ceiling features, lighting elements, and architectural screening solutions for commercial and residential environments. Architects and interior designers specify ShimmerScreen for projects where they want to define spaces without sacrificing light, visibility, airflow, or openness.

Originally conceived in 2002 by Bill Taubner Sr., ShimmerScreen transformed an industrial product into an innovative architectural design material. By reimagining traditional metal ball chain as a decorative architectural element, ShimmerScreen created a new design category that has been used in projects globally.

Today, ShimmerScreen installations can be found in luxury hotels, corporate headquarters, casinos, airports, museums, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, sports arenas, and residences worldwide. Every installation is custom engineered and manufactured to meet the exact specifications of each project.

Unlike products sold by distributors or importers, ShimmerScreen is manufactured exclusively by Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., providing complete control over quality, production schedules, finishes, and lead times. Whether a project requires a small decorative feature or a multi-story architectural installation, ShimmerScreen offers unmatched flexibility, engineering expertise, and dependable delivery.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 by Franz Taubner and his son, Val Taubner, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. began in a small garage in the Bronx, New York, with a simple vision: manufacture the highest quality metal ball chain in America. Through hard work, continuous innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer service, that small family business steadily grew into the world's largest manufacturer of metal ball chain.

Today, nearly 90 years later, Ball Chain remains proudly family-owned and operated. Now in its fifth generation of leadership, the company continues to manufacture millions of feet of metal ball chain every week from its 70,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon, New York. Ball Chain is the only manufacturer of metal ball chain in the United States and supplies products to customers throughout North America and around the world.

The company serves a diverse range of industries including architecture and interior design, military, government, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, promotional products, retail, medical, and consumer products. Ball Chain has proudly supplied the United States Armed Forces with the iconic military dog tag chains worn by generations of American service members, continuing a tradition that spans decades.

In addition to ShimmerScreen, Ball Chain's family of companies includes LogoTags, one of America's leading manufacturers of custom challenge coins, military coins, medals, dog tags, and promotional products. Across every division, the company remains committed to American manufacturing, exceptional quality, innovation, and providing customers with industry-leading products backed by responsive service.

To learn more about ShimmerScreen's architectural chain curtain systems, decorative metal room dividers, and custom architectural screening solutions, visit www.ShimmerScreen.com.

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Contact Information

Bill Taubner Jr., EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 104

(C) 914-414-6733

wft@shimmerscreen.com

Cath Taubner, EVP

(W) 914-664-7500 ext. 119

(C) 914-826-1628

cath@shimmerscreen.com

SOURCE: ShimmerScreen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/shimmerscreenr-americas-leading-architectural-metal-curtain-manufactur-1234625