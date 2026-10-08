Dental Reviewed has launched Dental Clarity, a market research service that combines practicing dentists, marketing specialists, and artificial intelligence to support companies operating in or entering the dental industry.

New York, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Dental Reviewed, a dental equipment review and industry news platform, today announced the launch of Dental Clarity, a market research service built for companies that operate in the dental industry or plan to enter it. Dental equipment manufacturers, software developers, distributors, suppliers, and investors can now commission research covering both the clinical and commercial sides of the market, giving them evidence for decisions on product development, positioning, and expansion.

Dental Reviewed launched the Dental Clarity market research service

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Why dental market research needs a clinical perspective

Traditional market research often misses what happens inside the dental practice. A product can impress in a presentation and still struggle in daily clinical work, where routines, training requirements, patient outcomes, and purchasing habits shape adoption.

The dental industry is changing quickly. New technologies keep entering the market, clinical workflows are shifting, and manufacturers compete for the attention of increasingly selective dental professionals. Dental Reviewed has seen this firsthand. Its team of practicing dentists has reviewed more than 200 products in real clinical settings, and that experience now forms the foundation of Dental Clarity.

Dentists, marketers, and AI on one research team

Dental Clarity closes that gap by putting practicing dentists and marketing specialists on the same research team. Dental professionals bring knowledge of real workflows and clinical priorities. Marketers translate the findings into positioning, messaging, and growth opportunities.

The team is supported by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that analyze data continuously. These algorithms monitor changes in public databases, process large datasets, and flag patterns worth a closer look. Every finding is then reviewed and interpreted by the research team before it reaches the client.

Dental Clarity can also survey a network of more than 7,000 dental professionals, including clinic owners, dentists, and dental hygienists. This gives clients firsthand data on purchasing behavior, workflow challenges, product preferences, and unmet needs, collected from the people who use dental products every day.





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Six research areas

Dental Clarity covers six areas of research:

Dental market research and sizing . Market size estimates, growth forecasts, segmentation, and geographic opportunities.

. Market size estimates, growth forecasts, segmentation, and geographic opportunities. Competitor research and benchmarking . Competitor mapping, feature comparisons, pricing analysis, and competitive gaps.

. Competitor mapping, feature comparisons, pricing analysis, and competitive gaps. Product validation and clinical feedback . Concept testing, clinical usability feedback, purchase drivers, and adoption barriers.

. Concept testing, clinical usability feedback, purchase drivers, and adoption barriers. Brand positioning and go-to-market research . Brand perception, messaging analysis, and audience segmentation.

. Brand perception, messaging analysis, and audience segmentation. Dental professional surveys and interviews . Custom surveys and interviews on purchasing behavior, workflow challenges, and unmet needs.

. Custom surveys and interviews on purchasing behavior, workflow challenges, and unmet needs. Market entry and growth strategy. Entry feasibility, distribution research, and assessment of local competitors and barriers.

Each project is scoped around the client's business questions. Deliverables can include competitor matrices, survey findings, pricing benchmarks, executive summaries, and strategic recommendations.

"Through Dental Reviewed, we've spent years watching good dental products struggle because nobody asked how they'd fit into a real practice," said Darius Kucinas, Co-founder of Dental Reviewed. "Dental Clarity is our answer to that. We put dentists and marketers side by side, support them with AI that continuously analyzes market data, and give companies answers they can act on, from launching a product to entering a new country."

Who the service is for

Dental Clarity supports businesses at every stage of product development, commercialization, and expansion:

Dental equipment manufacturers. Benchmark equipment, assess demand, and learn what drives clinical purchasing decisions.

Dental software and technology companies. Validate new solutions, analyze competing platforms, and find unmet workflow needs.

Distributors and suppliers. Evaluate product portfolios, emerging categories, and regional demand.

Investors and healthcare businesses. Assess dental technology opportunities, competitive landscapes, and commercial risks.

The service is designed to help companies reduce launch risk, identify competitive gaps, refine messaging for dental audiences and direct investment toward segments with demonstrated demand.





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How a project works

Clients don't need a complete research brief to get started. Each project follows four steps:

The client shares its product, target market, competitors, or business questions. The team designs the methodology, scope, sources, deliverables, and timeline. Experts combine desk research, competitive analysis, market data, and feedback from dental professionals. The client receives a structured report with data, visual comparisons, key findings, and strategic recommendations.

"Most companies come to us with a question, not a research brief," Kucinas added. "One wants to know if there's room for another scanner. Another needs to pick its next European market. We help shape the question, then answer it with market data and input from the people who actually use the products every day."

Dental Clarity by Dental Reviewed is available now, backed by a team of dental and marketing professionals with 45+ years of combined experience, ready to adapt each project to the client's goals, markets, and timeline.

Learn more at dentalreviewed.com/dental-clarity.

About Dental Reviewed

Dental Reviewed is a dental equipment review and industry news platform. Guided by the principle of "Professionals for Professionals," its reviews are conducted by practicing dentists who test equipment in real clinical settings. The team brings more than 45 years of combined dental experience, has reviewed over 200 products, and reaches more than 30,000 readers each month. Dental Reviewed also develops dental treatment plan software and now offers Dental Clarity market research services.

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