Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patent bis 2039: Ist das der nächste große Wachstumstreiber für diese Small-Cap-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863617 | ISIN: AU000000ALK9 | Ticker-Symbol: AK7
Tradegate
08.10.26 | 16:03
1,146 Euro
+2,50 % +0,028
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,14608.10.
1,0971,15508.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 00:22 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkane Resources Limited: September 2026 Quarter Production Update

Closing cash & bullion of $440 million

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Quarterly gold production of 40,740 AuEq1 oz, comprised of:
Mine

Q1 FY27
Actual
Production
Tomingley21,506 Au oz
Costerfield


7,835 Au oz
396 Sb t
8,752 AuEq oz
Björkdal10,482 Au oz
Group


39,823 Au oz
396 Sb t
40,740 AuEq oz
Sales
Group


37,950 Au oz
172 Sb t
38,348 AuEq oz
  • Cash, bullion and listed investment balance of $459 million.
    • Alkane has cash & bullion of $440 million, and pro forma liquidity of $550 million when including its undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility.
    • Investments in listed securities of $19 million.
    • FY27 is a year of significant re-investment into the business investing in mine life extensions, delivering growth projects at Tomingley (Newell Highway), Costerfield (Brunswick South development) and integration to Nylund's open and commencement of Storheden development at Björkdal.
    • Maiden dividend payment of $24 million was transferred towards the end of September to the share registry (for payment to Shareholders on 1 October 2026) with the balance of $3 million transferred for TSX shareholders on 1 October 2026.
    • Debt free except for equipment finance of $16 million at 30 September 2026.
    • Tax payments during the quarter totaled $13 million.
  • Sales of 37,950 ounces of gold and 172 tonnes of antimony.
  • Delivery of 7,800ozs into hedges. There are 21,150ozs remaining to be delivered over the 3 quarters to June 2027.
  • Alkane will provide further detailed commentary on its operational and financial performance with the release of the September quarter activities report on Friday, 23 October 2026. A conference call will be hosted on the same day (details below).

Q1 FY2027 OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST

The Managing Director & CEO, Mr Nic Earner, and CFO, Mr James Carter, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the September Quarter results. Details to participate are as follows:

Date/Time:Perth, Australia
7:00am AWDT, Friday, 23 October 2026
Sydney, Australia
10.00am AEDT, Friday, 23 October 2026
Toronto, Canada
7:00pm EDT, Thursday, 22 October 2026
Conference Call Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI32ed02fad6e54915bbda2bf8ecef6e4d
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qkjwtfyc


The accompanying presentation slides and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website - HERE.

FY27 Guidance

Alkane re-iterates the FY27 guidance for the group released to the ASX on 21 August 2026 titled "FY26 Financial Results and Dividend", as set out below:

TomingleyCosterfieldBjörkdalGroup
Gold equivalent production (oz)178-8444-4841-45163-177
AISC (A$/oz AuEq)2,600-2,9002,700-3,0003,300-3,7002,900-3,200
Growth capital (A$ million)90-10030-4040-50160-190
Exploration (A$ million)15-1720-2310-1345-53
Boda/Kaiser & Other Exploration (A$ million) 10-12


Alkane is not aware of new information materially affecting the guidance and its underlying assumptions continue to apply.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

1 Gold equivalent ounces calculated by multiplying quantities of gold and antimony in period by respective average market price of commodities in period, adding the two amounts to get "total contained value based on market price," and dividing total contained value by average market price of gold in period. I.e., AuEq = ((Au Produced x Au $/oz) + (Sb Produced pre-payability x 70% payability x Sb $/t)) / (Au $/oz). Average market prices for gold and antimony sourced respectively from LBMA daily PM price (www.lbma.org.uk) and Shanghai Metal Market Price (www.metal.com). Average market prices for September quarter were A$6,035/oz Au and A$19,982/t Sbusing an AUD: USD exchange rate of 0.7062.It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.