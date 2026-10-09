Alkane Resources Limited: September 2026 Quarter Production Update

Closing cash & bullion of $440 million

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Quarterly gold production of 40,740 AuEq1 oz, comprised of:

Mine



Q1 FY27

Actual Production Tomingley 21,506 Au oz Costerfield





7,835 Au oz

396 Sb t

8,752 AuEq oz Björkdal 10,482 Au oz Group





39,823 Au oz

396 Sb t

40,740 AuEq oz Sales Group





37,950 Au oz

172 Sb t

38,348 AuEq oz

Cash, bullion and listed investment balance of $459 million. Alkane has cash & bullion of $440 million, and pro forma liquidity of $550 million when including its undrawn $110 million revolving credit facility. Investments in listed securities of $19 million. FY27 is a year of significant re-investment into the business investing in mine life extensions, delivering growth projects at Tomingley (Newell Highway), Costerfield (Brunswick South development) and integration to Nylund's open and commencement of Storheden development at Björkdal. Maiden dividend payment of $24 million was transferred towards the end of September to the share registry (for payment to Shareholders on 1 October 2026) with the balance of $3 million transferred for TSX shareholders on 1 October 2026. Debt free except for equipment finance of $16 million at 30 September 2026. Tax payments during the quarter totaled $13 million.

Sales of 37,950 ounces of gold and 172 tonnes of antimony.

Delivery of 7,800ozs into hedges. There are 21,150ozs remaining to be delivered over the 3 quarters to June 2027.

Alkane will provide further detailed commentary on its operational and financial performance with the release of the September quarter activities report on Friday, 23 October 2026. A conference call will be hosted on the same day (details below).





Q1 FY2027 OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST

The Managing Director & CEO, Mr Nic Earner, and CFO, Mr James Carter, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the September Quarter results. Details to participate are as follows:



Date/Time: Perth, Australia

7:00am AWDT, Friday, 23 October 2026

Sydney, Australia

10.00am AEDT, Friday, 23 October 2026

Toronto, Canada

7:00pm EDT, Thursday, 22 October 2026 Conference Call Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI32ed02fad6e54915bbda2bf8ecef6e4d Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qkjwtfyc



The accompanying presentation slides and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website - HERE.

FY27 Guidance

Alkane re-iterates the FY27 guidance for the group released to the ASX on 21 August 2026 titled "FY26 Financial Results and Dividend", as set out below:

Tomingley Costerfield Björkdal Group Gold equivalent production (oz)1 78-84 44-48 41-45 163-177 AISC (A$/oz AuEq) 2,600-2,900 2,700-3,000 3,300-3,700 2,900-3,200 Growth capital (A$ million) 90-100 30-40 40-50 160-190 Exploration (A$ million) 15-17 20-23 10-13 45-53 Boda/Kaiser & Other Exploration (A$ million) 10-12



Alkane is not aware of new information materially affecting the guidance and its underlying assumptions continue to apply.

This document has been authorised for release to the market by Nic Earner, Managing Director & CEO.

1 Gold equivalent ounces calculated by multiplying quantities of gold and antimony in period by respective average market price of commodities in period, adding the two amounts to get "total contained value based on market price," and dividing total contained value by average market price of gold in period. I.e., AuEq = ((Au Produced x Au $/oz) + (Sb Produced pre-payability x 70% payability x Sb $/t)) / (Au $/oz). Average market prices for gold and antimony sourced respectively from LBMA daily PM price (www.lbma.org.uk) and Shanghai Metal Market Price (www.metal.com). Average market prices for September quarter were A$6,035/oz Au and A$19,982/t Sbusing an AUD: USD exchange rate of 0.7062.It is the Company's opinion that all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

CONTACT:NIC EARNER, MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, ALKANE RESOURCES LTD, TEL +61 8 9227 5677

INVESTORS & MEDIA: NATALIE CHAPMAN, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER, TEL +61 418 642 556