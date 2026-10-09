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ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 02:38 Uhr
256 Leser
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White House Invites Alpha1 AI Founder Shubham Pandey to Science Summit

Alpha1's participation highlights its work connecting AI and SI (super intelligence)-powered learning with interactive enterprise problem-solving through Spark, Scholar and Resolve.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Alpha1 AI, also known as Alpha1 SI, today announced that its founder and CEO, Shubham Pandey, attended Science: A New Golden Age Summit in Washington, DC, at the invitation of the White House. Pandey represented Alpha1 as an invited guest at a gathering focused on scientific discovery and technological progress.

The summit convened leaders across government, industry, academia and philanthropy to consider how to accelerate discovery and support the next generation of scientists. Its focus on translating advances into practical progress connects with Alpha1's mission: helping people develop knowledge and apply it to the challenges they face.

Alpha1 brings learning and enterprise problem-solving together. Its approach addresses a practical gap: access to powerful technology is only part of the task. Students need explanations they can understand; employees need support as work changes; and organizations need ways to turn knowledge into informed decisions.

Spark supports focused learning, rapid upskilling and assistance at the moment of need. Scholar supports structured, deeper study. Interactive voice and text assistance, visual explanations and multilingual support give learners different ways to engage, while curriculum tools help educators organize instruction around their learning objectives.

Resolve extends this approach into a live, interactive thought partner customized to an enterprise. It helps teams examine evidence, identify unknowns, work through possible solutions and document decisions. By connecting those conversations with human-approved action and a review of progress, Resolve is designed to help organizations move from discussing a problem to addressing it in their own operational context.

Together, the three capabilities connect developing skills with putting those skills to work. For example, an organization can use structured learning to build understanding, focused support to reinforce it and interactive problem-solving to work through a challenge. The emphasis is on useful support shaped around the people and organization using it.

The summit also honored national achievements in science and technology. According to the White House, Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang and Lisa Su received the National Medal of Science. Michael Dell and Satya Nadella received the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

Alpha1 is honored to have been represented at the summit. For Pandey and the company, the occasion reinforces a practical priority: making advances in AI useful to learners, teams and enterprises. Educators and organizations interested in Spark, Scholar or Resolve can learn more at https://alpha1ai.com.

About Alpha1 AI

Alpha1 AI, also known as Alpha1 SI, supports education, workforce development and organizational problem-solving. Its Spark, Scholar and Resolve capabilities bring focused learning, deeper study and interactive enterprise support into a configurable platform serving schools, universities, corporations and public agencies. Learn more at https://alpha1ai.com.

Media contact

Nicole Dabney | PR and Media Head | ndabney@alpha1ai.com

SOURCE: Alpha1 AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/white-house-invites-alpha1-ai-founder-shubham-pandey-to-science-summit-1234895

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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