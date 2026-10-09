

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, TRexBio announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8.33 million shares at $14.00 per share, raising approximately $116.7 million in gross proceeds.



The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker TRXB.



TRexBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies the target regulatory T cells (Tregs) to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.25 million additional shares at the IPO price.



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