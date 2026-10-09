The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.10.2026

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.10.2026



ETF



1 IE000YDZGXXX HSBC Nasdaq Global Semiconductor UCITS ETF

2 IE000YM4FXXX Trading Central Quant Global 50 Equity UCITS ETF

3 IE000M5KXXXX Trading Central Quant U.S. 50 Equity UCITS ETF





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