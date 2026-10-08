Northwest Biotherapeutics and the UK National Health Service Blood and Transplant Announce Collaboration to Support DCVax-L Production

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) (the "Company" or "NWBio"), a biotechnology company developing DCVax® personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, and the UK National Health Service Blood and Transplant ("NHSBT") announce that they have entered into a collaboration, as the culmination of months of joint efforts by the parties, to support production of the Company's experimental cancer vaccine DCVax®-L.

The NHSBT announcement can be found at https://lnkd.in/p/eVd5u-Yr and states as follows:

NHS Blood and Transplant's specialist therapeutic apheresis and cell processing capabilities are supporting the production of DCVax®-L, with plans to expand the model to additional locations across England.

NHS Blood and Transplant's Therapeutic Apheresis Services (TAS) and Cellular and Molecular Therapies (CMT) teams are supporting the UK production of DCVax®-L - a treatment for Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of primary brain cancer, as well as all solid tumours.

Working in collaboration with Northwest Biotherapeutics and Advent Bioservices, NHSBT's specialist teams are supporting key stages of the manufacturing: TAS is carrying out leukapheresis procedures to collect the immune cell starting material needed for the DCVax®-L treatment, forming part of the personalised manufacturing process for an individual patient. Leukapheresis is an established procedure in which blood is collected and separated so that specific white blood cells can be obtained, while the remaining blood components are returned to the patient.

CMT is providing specialist cell processing and handling of cellular material to support the onward pathway.

The collaboration between NHSBT and Northwest Biotherapeutics brings together this clinical and operational expertise with the work of NWBio and Advent Bioservices in developing DCVax®-L in the UK.

The collaboration initially involves Leeds and Oxford. Building on this work, NHSBT, NWBio and Advent Bioservices are exploring the phased expansion of the model to additional NHSBT locations across England.

Ms. Linda Powers, CEO of Northwest Biotherapeutics, said:

"NHSBT's impressive expertise and facilities for advanced therapies are at the forefront of the field. We are very excited about collaborating with them on our DCVax®-L personalised immune therapies for cancer. We believe NHSBT's capabilities can significantly enhance the scale-up and accessibility of DCVax®-L."

Dr James Griffin, Medical Director at NHSBT, said:

"The collaboration forms part of ongoing work between NHSBT, NWBio and Advent Bioservices to strengthen the infrastructure supporting the production of DCVax®-L in the UK. We aim to help make cutting edge advanced therapies more accessible. Alongside the planned expansion of the existing therapeutic apheresis and cell processing model, the organisations are also exploring opportunities for broader collaboration involving NHSBT's specialist laboratory and advanced therapies capabilities."

About the UK National Health Service Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)

NHSBT provides specialist Therapeutic Apheresis Services through units in Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Oxford, Plymouth and Sheffield. Its teams have extensive experience in specialist therapeutic apheresis, the collection of cellular starting materials and the processing and handling of cellular material used in advanced therapies.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products that are designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax® dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program involves DCVax®-L treatment for glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of primary brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company has completed a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax-L for GBM, presented the results in scientific meetings, published the results in JAMA Oncology and submitted a MAA for commercial approval in the UK. The MAA is currently undergoing review. The Company has also developed DCVax®-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and plans to pursue Phase II trials this year. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning plans for DCVax® are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks related to delays or uncertainties in regulatory processes and decisions, risks related to the Company's ability to achieve timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will be viewed as demonstrating safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual plans, results or timelines to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Dave Innes

804-513-4758

[email protected]