Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces Expansion of Its Technical Team

Northwest Biotherapeutics Announces Expansion of Its Technical Team

Company Expanding Key Operational Areas

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB: NWBO) NWBio a biotechnology company developing DCVax personalized immune therapies for solid tumor cancers, announced that it has expanded its technical team in the US. In order to balance these increased expenditures, the Company is also eliminating selected positions which are not essential for ramp-up of the Company's priority areas of operations. The net effect of these changes is a net increase in personnel headcount in the US, but with operating costs remaining in the same range as before these changes.

The Company is prioritizing two areas of operations: (a) scale-up of production capacity, including restart of manufacturing in the US to provide additional or back-up capacity for the UK capacity, and (b) preparations for clinical trials in cancers beyond brain cancer.

The Company has recently hired a Quality Assurance (QA) and Regulatory Affairs Manager. Prior to joining NWBio, this Manager was the Director of DC Operations, Center for Immunotherapy at Roswell Park Cancer Center. QA is an essential function for cGMP manufacturing and requires extensive technical expertise. In addition to leading the QA functions, this Manager is also responsible for regulatory compliance in US cGMP operations and is assisting in the regulatory training of production personnel.

The Company has also recently hired a Director of Information Technologies. Prior to joining NWBio, he was Director of Technology at Team Logic IT, the Company's external IT service provider. In that position, he directed enterprise technology strategy and infrastructure, oversaw technical teams and drove the implementation of automation and AI tools. In NWBio, he is undertaking similar responsibilities, assisting the Company's Chief Information Officer in preparations to enable the scale-up of Company operations, including scale-up of the handling, distribution and tracking of the Company's personalized cancer vaccine products.

The Company has also added a Manager of Investor Relations. He will be working with the Company's Head of Investor Relations to assist with investor and shareholder communications. He is a former institutional fund manager with over 30 years experience at top tier asset managers and at long-only funds and hedge funds.

As noted above, the Company is reducing certain personnel to balance the increased expenditures for the added personnel. So far, the Company has only terminated one position among its US employees. However, the Company will be continuing to review its current mix of personnel and may eliminate additional positions with skill sets that are not necessary for the Company's evolving priorities.

In the UK, the Company is undertaking a similar review process. The process includes expanding the number of personnel who have expertise needed for priority operations and scale-up, and reducing others.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized immunotherapy products that are designed to treat cancers more effectively than current treatments, without toxicities of the kind associated with chemotherapies, and on a cost-effective basis. The Company has a broad platform technology for DCVax dendritic cell-based vaccines. The Company's lead program involves DCVax-L treatment for glioblastoma (GBM). GBM is the most aggressive and lethal form of primary brain cancer, and is an "orphan disease." The Company has completed a 331-patient Phase III trial of DCVax-L for GBM, presented the results in scientific meetings, published the results in JAMA Oncology and submitted a MAA for commercial approval in the UK. The MAA is currently undergoing review. The Company has also developed DCVax-Direct for inoperable solid tumor cancers. It has completed a 40-patient Phase I trial and plans to pursue Phase II trials this year. The Company previously conducted a Phase I/II trial with DCVax-L for advanced ovarian cancer together with the University of Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning plans for DCVax are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "design," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks related to delays or uncertainties in regulatory processes and decisions, risks related to the Company's ability to achieve timely performance of third parties, risks related to whether the Company's products will be viewed as demonstrating safety and efficacy, risks related to the Company's ongoing ability to raise additional capital, and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. Additional information on the foregoing risk factors and other factors, including Risk Factors, which could affect the Company's results, is included in its SEC filings. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual plans, results or timelines to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

CONTACTS

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Dave Innes

804-513-4758

dinnes@nwbio.com

Richard Fairgrieve

240-807-2506

richard@nwbio.com

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