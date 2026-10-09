

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Tryg A/S (TRYG.CO), a Danish insurance company, Friday announced higher net earnings on higher revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Quarterly earnings increased to DKK 1.63 billion or DKK2.68 per share from DKK 1.48 billion or DKK2.42 per share last year.



Insurance service result rose to DKK 2.454 billion from DKK 2.181 billion previous year, supported by an underlying claims ratio improvement of 60bps, up from 50bps in Q2 2026, including solid improvements in Norway and a Group revenue growth of 4.1 percent in DKK.



Investment result decreased to DKK 42 million from DKK 177 million prior year, which is a satisfactory result in light of the recent market volatility and interest rate development, as per the company.



On Thursday, shares closed at DKK 143.90, up 0.28% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.



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