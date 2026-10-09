Atrium Ljungberg AB: Interim Report January - September 2026

We continue to see demand for modern office space in high-quality locations. Vibrant urban environments that foster culture, collaboration and innovation are playing an increasingly important role. The gap between the most attractive locations and the rest of the market is becoming more evident, says Annica Ånäs, CEO Atrium Ljungberg.

Rental income amounted to SEK 2,290 million (SEK 2,197 m), an increase corresponding to 4.3% (-2.3%) - of which a comparable portfolio decreased by -1.3% (2.2%).

amounted to SEK 2,290 million (SEK 2,197 m), an increase corresponding to 4.3% (-2.3%) - of which a comparable portfolio decreased by -1.3% (2.2%). Net operating income amounted to SEK 1,587 million (SEK 1,594 m), a decrease corresponding to -0.4% (-2.5%) - of which a comparable portfolio decreased by -2.9% (2.6%).

amounted to SEK 1,587 million (SEK 1,594 m), a decrease corresponding to -0.4% (-2.5%) - of which a comparable portfolio decreased by -2.9% (2.6%). Net sales, project and construction work amounted to SEK 429 million (SEK 294 m), while gross profit/loss totalled SEK -2 million (SEK 5 m).

amounted to SEK 429 million (SEK 294 m), while gross profit/loss totalled SEK -2 million (SEK 5 m). Income from property management amounted to SEK 964 million (SEK 997 m), corresponding to SEK 1.53/share (SEK 1.58/share).

amounted to SEK 964 million (SEK 997 m), corresponding to SEK 1.53/share (SEK 1.58/share). Unrealized changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -159 million (SEK 280 m), which included project returns of SEK 88 million (SEK 105 m). Unrealized changes in the value of derivates amounted to SEK 116 million (SEK -223 m).

amounted to SEK -159 million (SEK 280 m), which included project returns of SEK 88 million (SEK 105 m). Unrealized changes in the value of derivates amounted to SEK 116 million (SEK -223 m). Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK 617 million (SEK 840 m), corresponding to SEK 0.98/share (SEK 1.33/share).

amounted to SEK 617 million (SEK 840 m), corresponding to SEK 0.98/share (SEK 1.33/share). Net lettings for the period amounted to SEK 9 million (SEK 16 m).

for the period amounted to SEK 9 million (SEK 16 m). Investments for the period amounted to SEK 2,552 million (SEK 2,077 m) of which SEK 656 million (SEK 86 m) refers to acquired properties.



Nacka, 09/10/2026

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Jepson, CFO, Atrium Ljungberg, Tel +46 (0) 725 65 85 23, anna.jepson@al.se

This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-09 07:30 CEST.