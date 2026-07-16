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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:31
451,00 Euro
-0,66 % -3,00
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MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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451,00456,0011:30
451,00456,0011:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 19:30 Uhr
40 Leser
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Atrium Ljungberg AB: Moody's Confirms Atrium Ljungberg's Baa2 Rating with Stable Outlook

Moody's has once again affirmed Atrium Ljungberg's Baa2 rating with a stable outlook, in line with its assessment from September 2025.

The rating reflects the high quality of Atrium Ljungberg's property and project portfolio, a broad and resilient customer base, a strong balance sheet, and a solid financial position. Atrium Ljungberg strives to maintain a well-diversified financing structure in terms of both funding sources and maturities, making the credit rating particularly important to the company.

Nacka, 2026-07-16
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 19:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.