Atrium Ljungberg AB: Moody's Confirms Atrium Ljungberg's Baa2 Rating with Stable Outlook

Moody's has once again affirmed Atrium Ljungberg's Baa2 rating with a stable outlook, in line with its assessment from September 2025.

The rating reflects the high quality of Atrium Ljungberg's property and project portfolio, a broad and resilient customer base, a strong balance sheet, and a solid financial position. Atrium Ljungberg strives to maintain a well-diversified financing structure in terms of both funding sources and maturities, making the credit rating particularly important to the company.



Nacka, 2026-07-16

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

This information is information that Atrium Ljungberg is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 19:30 CEST.