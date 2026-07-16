DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation 16-Jul-2026 / 19:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation DATE: July 16, 2026 On 16 July 2026, Moody's affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings at Ba2. Garanti BBVA's standalone credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were also affirmed at ba3 and ba2, respectively. The outlook on the Bank's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings remains stable. Bank's current ratings are as follows: Moody's Previous Current Outlook Stable Stable Long Term FC Deposit Ba2 (Stable) Ba2 (Stable) Long Term TL Deposit Ba2 (Stable) Ba2 (Stable) Short Term TL Deposit Not - Prime Not - Prime Short Term FC Deposit Not - Prime Not - Prime Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA ba3 ba3 Adjusted BCA ba2 ba2 Subordinated Bond (Foreign) B1 (hyb) B1 (hyb) Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program) (P) Ba2 (P) Ba2 National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit Aaa.tr Aaa.tr National Scale Rating (NSR) Short Term TR-1 TR-1

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 436525 EQS News ID: 2367208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2367208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)