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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 20:37
451,00 Euro
+2,27 % +10,00
Branche
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S&P 500
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MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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449,00450,0021:33
449,00450,0021:34
Dow Jones News
16.07.2026 20:39 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation 
16-Jul-2026 / 19:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Moody's rating affirmation 
 
DATE: July 16, 2026 

On 16 July 2026, Moody's affirmed Garanti BBVA's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings at Ba2. Garanti 
BBVA's standalone credit assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were also affirmed at ba3 and ba2, respectively. The outlook 
on the Bank's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings remains stable. 

Bank's current ratings are as follows: 

Moody's                          Previous      Current 
 
Outlook                          Stable       Stable 
 
Long Term FC Deposit                   Ba2 (Stable)    Ba2 (Stable) 
 
Long Term TL Deposit                   Ba2 (Stable)    Ba2 (Stable) 
 
Short Term TL Deposit                   Not - Prime     Not - Prime 
 
Short Term FC Deposit                   Not - Prime     Not - Prime 
 
Baseline Credit Assessment - BCA             ba3         ba3 
 
Adjusted BCA                       ba2         ba2 
 
Subordinated Bond (Foreign)                B1 (hyb)      B1 (hyb) 
 
Senior Unsecured Rating (Medium-Term Note Program)    (P) Ba2       (P) Ba2 
 
National Scale Rating (NSR) Long Term Deposit       Aaa.tr       Aaa.tr 
 
National Scale Rating (NSR) Short Term          TR-1        TR-1

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 436525 
EQS News ID:  2367208 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2367208&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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