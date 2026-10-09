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WKN: A2QPVU | ISIN: CA7142661031 | Ticker-Symbol: 9MIB
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 08:43
17,700 Euro
-1,34 % -0,240
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUA RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,90018,32008:59
17,90018,32008:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Perpetua Medical AB: Perpetua Medical announces changes to its management team

Perpetua Medical AB (publ) ("Perpetua Medical" or the "Company") announces that Thomas Pousette has left the Company's management team for personal reasons.

The change takes effect immediately. Following this change, Perpetua Medical's management team consists of Anders Hedlund, CEO, and Camilla Lönn, CFO.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on October 9, 2026, at 8 AM CEST.

For further information

Please contact:

Anders Hedlund, CEO, tel: +46 18 71 13 32 or via email: anders.hedlund@perpetuamedical.se

Certified Adviser

Perpetua Medical's Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB, which can be reached by telephone at +46 8 5030 15 50 or via email at ca@mangold.se.

About Perpetua Medical AB (publ)

Perpetua Medical is an acquirer of profitable, product-oriented companies in the healthcare sector. The Company believes that a decentralized ownership model, in which operations and decision-making are carried out by independent subsidiaries, provides the best conditions for value creation. The company name Perpetua (Latin for eternal) Medical reflects the strategy of acquiring healthcare companies with the intention of owning them indefinitely.

The Company's shares (ticker PERP B) are traded on Nasdaq First North Stockholm.

Further information about the Company is available on its website: https://perpetuamedical.se/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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