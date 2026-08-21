Perpetua Medical AB: Interim Report January - June 2026

Perpetua Medical AB (publ) interim report is now available on the company's website .

Continued growth

Reporting period April - June 2026

The Group reported net revenue of 5,963 (2,700) KSEK for the second quarter.

Operating loss for the second quarter amounted to -3,095 (-538) KSEK.

Earnings per share, both basic and diluted, were-0.36 (-0.16) SEK for the period.

Cash flow for the second quarter amounted to -3,456 (-1,224) KSEK, and cash and cash equivalents totaled 16,828 (5,989) KSEK at the end of the quarter.

Reporting Period January - June 2026

For the first half-year, the Group's net sales amounted to 10,943 (5,927) KSEK.

Operating profit for the first half-year amounted to -5,861 (-1,972) KSEK.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were -0.69 (-0.44) SEK for the period.

Cash flow for the first half-year amounted to 12,495 (-3,411) KSEK, and cash and cash equivalents totaled 16,826 (5,989) KSEK at the end of the quarter.

Comparative figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

Events During the Reporting period April-June 2026

Perpetua Medical AB expanded its management team by appointing Thomas Pousette, an experienced corporate lawyer with many years in the medical technology sector.

The Annual General Meeting of Perpetua Medical AB was held on 29 May 2026. The meeting resolved all proposed agenda items in accordance with the Board's recommendations, as presented in the notice convening the meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, a new Board member, Olof Stranding, was elected. Wilhelm Risberg stepped down from the Board.

Comments from the CEO

Dear Shareholders,

Revenue growth was strong during the quarter, supported by continued cost discipline. To bring the Group to positive cash flow, we need to complete additional acquisitions. During the second quarter, we continued to engage in parallel discussions and negotiations with the owners of several potential acquisition targets. A couple of these processes remain ongoing. At the time of writing, my assessment is that we have a handful of discussions or negotiations that could potentially lead to transactions in the relatively near term. The words "at the time of writing" are important, as M&A is inherently unpredictable. Ultimately, both parties need to agree on the terms of a transaction.

In parallel with our acquisition activities, we are gradually developing our subsidiaries, ES-Medical and Spirotronic.

ES-Medical's transformation into a global medical technology product company continues to progress. The team is doing an outstanding job of maintaining revenues while we increase our investments in the company. During the second half of the year, we look forward to communicating more explicitly about the approaching launch of our first proprietary product.

During 2026, Spirotronic has initiated sales and marketing activities targeting ventilator manufacturers. The objective is for next-generation ventilators and anesthesia machines to be launched with Spirotronic components integrated into the systems. The company is currently in discussions with several manufacturers with significant annual production volumes.

We continue to move forward with persistence and respect for the complexities inherent in the acquisition process. There are no shortcuts. At the same time, I am more convinced than ever that our systematic approach will deliver results and lead to further high-quality acquisitions.

Finally, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our Board of Directors, management team and the employees of our subsidiaries for the outstanding work they carry out every day across the Perpetua Group. I would also like to thank our shareholders for your continued support during this important phase of building the Group.

Uppsala August,

Anders Hedlund

Important information

This information is information that Perpetua Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 21 August 2026 at 08:30 CEST.

Further information:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hedlund, CEO, phone: 018-71 13 32 or

e-mail: anders.hedlund@perpetuamedical.se

Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB, Phone: 08-5030 15 50 or e-mail ca@mangold.se .

Perpetua Medical in brief

Perpetua Medical is a serial acquirer of profitable businesses within the healthcare sector. The company applies a decentralized ownership model, where the decision-making and operations occur in independent subsidiaries. The time horizon is long-term without any explicit exit strategy and is reflected in the company name.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Stockholm (PERP B).