LeadDesk Oyj: INSIDE INFORMATION: LeadDesk simplifies operating model into three business areas, while focusing on organic growth and strong profitability

LeadDesk simplifies operating model into three business areas, while focusing on organic growth and strong profitability

LeadDesk Plc's press release 09 October 2026 at 9.20 am EET. Unofficial translation of the company release published on 09 October 2026 at 9.15 am EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails.

INSIDE INFORMATION

Summary

LeadDesk is moving from one group-wide commercial organization to three focused Business Areas: Sales Enablement, Zisson and, following completion of the previously announced acquisition, ACE.

Each Business Area will have dedicated commercial leadership and clear accountability for commercial performance and growth.

The new model is designed to strengthen customer focus, product-market fit and execution while preserving the scale benefits of one LeadDesk.

The new operating model takes effect immediately. The ACE Business Area will be established following completion of the ACE acquisition.

LeadDesk is renewing its operating model to create clearer commercial ownership, faster decision-making and stronger accountability. The company is moving from one group-wide commercial organization to three focused Business Areas: Sales Enablement, Zisson and, following completion of the previously announced acquisition, ACE.

LeadDesk's 2030 vision is to become Europe's most trusted AI-driven, voice-first customer interaction platform. The new operating model strengthens the company's focus on organic growth and improving profitability by sharpening customer focus, strengthening product-market fit and enabling faster execution.

LeadDesk serves two distinct customer segments: large customer service operations and high-velocity sales organizations, both built around managing customer interactions at scale. Following completion of the ACE acquisition, customer service software is expected to account for approximately two-thirds of LeadDesk's recurring revenue.

The new Business Area structure brings commercial accountability closer to each customer segment and software platform. Until now, the businesses have been managed through one group-wide commercial organization and primarily steered through consolidated revenue and profitability.

The new business areas are:

·Sales Enablement, focused on high-volume sales and customer interactions and built primarily around the original LeadDesk Cloud platform.

·Zisson, focused on customer service solutions, particularly in the Nordic market.

·ACE, to be established following completion of the previously announced acquisition of Telia's ACE business, focused on demanding enterprise, public-sector and telecom operator customers.

Business Areas will be accountable for their commercial performance and growth. Targets and incentives will be aligned accordingly, enabling faster decision-making, clearer performance visibility and stronger links between customer needs, commercial execution and product priorities. The new operating model does not change LeadDesk's external financial reporting. The company may consider changes to its reporting structure for 2027.

LeadDesk will combine focused Business Areas with the scale benefits of one company. Technology, operations and corporate capabilities will remain shared across the Group.

"We have reached a scale where each of our businesses benefits from greater focus and clearer commercial ownership. Sales Enablement, Zisson and ACE serve different customer needs, compete in partly different markets and are at different stages of development. Giving each business clear accountability allows us to move faster, sharpen our priorities and pursue growth opportunities more decisively.

Our ambition for 2027 is to increase our focus on organic growth while continuing to improve profitability. The new operating model is designed to support new customer acquisition, strengthen customer retention and improve our operational efficiency while continuing to benefit from the scale of one LeadDesk.", says LeadDesk CEO Olli Nokso-Koivisto

The new operating model takes effect immediately. It does not change LeadDesk's legal structure, customer contracts or services. Leadership appointments will be made internally, and any related Management Team changes will be communicated later.

The ACE Business Area will become part of the operating model following completion of the previously announced acquisition of Telia's ACE business. The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to the customary closing conditions.

Further information

Olli Nokso-Koivisto, CEO, LeadDesk Plc

+358 44 066 5765

olli.nokso-koivisto@leaddesk.com

Certified Adviser:

Oaklins Finland Oy, tel. +358 9 6129 670

LeadDesk in brief

LeadDesk is a leading European provider of cloud-based software for sales and customer service. Its AI-powered cloud services improve customer experience and the productivity of sales and customer service operations. More than 30,000 customer service and sales professionals use LeadDesk software every week. In 2025, the Group's revenue was EUR 39.4 million, with the majority generated outside Finland. LeadDesk has offices in eight European countries. LeadDesk Plc's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker LEADD.