

EQS Newswire / 09/10/2026 / 14:36 UTC+8

Abu Dhabi-UAE - The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) concluded at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi after two days of discussions held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA). The summit took place on 6 and 7 October 2026 as part of Global Food Week. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and hosted by ADAFSA, with the support of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the summit reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub for dialogue, partnership and innovation in food security. By convening governments, international organisations, financial institutions, investors, industry leaders and experts, the event contributed to advancing collaborative action towards more resilient, sustainable and inclusive food systems worldwide. Held under the theme "Global Collaboration for Food Security for All," GFSS 2026 drew broad participation from governments, international organisations, financial institutions, investors, academia, industry leaders and innovation experts. Discussions focused on strengthening partnerships, mobilising investment and accelerating collective action to address global food security challenges, with participants emphasising the importance of transforming commitments into practical actions and measurable outcomes that support the development of more resilient, sustainable and inclusive food systems worldwide. The participation of the Republic of India as Guest of Honour was among the key highlights of this year's summit, underscoring the depth of the strategic relationship between the UAE and India. The participation provided a valuable opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and experiences in food security, agricultural innovation and sustainable development, further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in these vital sectors. His Excellency Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of ADAFSA, said: "The second edition of the Global Food Security Summit reflected Abu Dhabi's vision of transforming global dialogue into practical partnerships and initiatives that support the development of more resilient food systems capable of adapting to future challenges. The summit successfully brought together policymakers, investors, innovators and experts from around the world on a single platform to discuss shared solutions and strengthen international cooperation in this vital field." He added: "The discussions and outcomes of the summit underscored the importance of leveraging innovation, technology and advanced data to strengthen global food security. They also highlighted the pivotal role of international partnerships and targeted investments in supporting sustainable food production and enhancing supply chain efficiency. Through such initiatives, the UAE continues to reinforce its position as an active international partner in shaping a more secure and sustainable food future." His Excellency Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "The Global Food Security Summit served as a leading international platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange among experts, decision-makers and partners from around the world. The strong participation and momentum witnessed throughout the summit reflect the importance of this global event and its role in supporting efforts to enhance food system resilience and unlock high-impact investment in this crucial sector." He added: "ADNEC Group remains committed to supporting platforms such as the Global Food Security Summit, which further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for dialogue on food security and sustainable development." Over two days, the summit addressed a broad range of issues related to global food security, including international cooperation and food diplomacy, climate-resilient agriculture, strategic food corridors and trade, AI-driven food systems, food and nutrition security, as well as the role of innovation and technology in enhancing the resilience of food systems and global supply chains. The summit concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening international cooperation, investing in agricultural and food innovation, accelerating knowledge exchange among stakeholders, and advancing collaborative solutions that support global efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, eradicate hunger and build more resilient, sustainable and future-ready food systems. 09/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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