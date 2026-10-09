A September 2026 IEA report proposed a 35% global electrification target by 2035 was in "striking distance" thanks to existing commercial technologies such as electric vehicles and battery storage systems but did not include the electrification of hard-to-abate sectors, despite market ready technologies existing. Mineral processors, food manufacturers and chemical plants, which run 24/7 on continuous high-temperature steam require the significant heat thermal energy storage systems (TESS) can deliver reducing dependence on fuels such as natural gas. MGA Thermal Head of Business Development Will ...

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