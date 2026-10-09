Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 09-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 10/10/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3317221XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2108 Redeemable Preference Debt and Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 02/10/2034; fully debt-like XS3442387XXX -- paid; (Represented by shares to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2109 Redeemable Preference Debt and Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 02/10/2034; fully debt-like XS3442387XXX -- paid; (Represented by shares to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Certificates relating to the Series 2110 Redeemable Preference Debt and Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 02/10/2034; fully debt-like XS3442388XXX -- paid; (Represented by shares to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3631 due 11/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379118XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3633 due 11/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379117XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3632 due 11/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379118XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3634 due 11/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379118XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3635 due 12/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3379118XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 445862 EQS News ID: 2412832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2412832&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)