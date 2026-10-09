The results of France's latest solar tenders were announced on Oct. 7 by Maud Bregeon, the country's minister delegate for energy, during the France Renouvelables national conference. However, the official results have yet to be published by either the French government or the energy regulator, CRE. Bregeon said the tender for ground-mounted PV projects awarded 930 MW of capacity across 125 projects. The weighted average price fell to €60 ($67.40)/MWh, down from approximately €80/MWh in the previous round. Prices also declined significantly in the tender for smaller PV installations ranging ...

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