DJ Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC (WMAG) Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Momentum Advanced UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 08-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.688 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47474294 CODE: WMAG ISIN: IE0001FQFXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0001FQFXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WMAG LEI Code: 2138006YUVFH3VYFVP95 Sequence No.: 445874 EQS News ID: 2413066 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)