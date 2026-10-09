DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist (MSCU) Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.3968 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22186504 CODE: MSCU ISIN: IE000IEGVXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000IEGVXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCU LEI Code: 213800OOQDLNJ29AGY83 Sequence No.: 445905 EQS News ID: 2413128 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)