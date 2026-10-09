Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - The 12th Chengdu International Urban Modern Agriculture Expo was held from September 28 to 30 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Covering 33,000 square meters, the expo attracted 816 companies from 12 countries and showcased more than 4,100 agricultural products. Focusing on modern agricultural technology, specialty agricultural products and international trade cooperation, the event provided a platform for domestic and international enterprises to showcase innovations, exchange expertise and explore business opportunities, supporting the expansion of Chengdu's agricultural technologies and high-quality specialty products into global markets.

International buyers explore agricultural technology products at the 12th Chengdu International Urban Modern Agriculture Expo.

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Agricultural innovation was a major highlight of this year's expo. A dedicated exhibition area themed "New Technologies, New Drivers" brought together 22 research institutions and leading agricultural enterprises, showcasing 87 technological achievements across four categories: smart agriculture, new equipment, new crop varieties and advanced processing. Exhibits included multi-layer smart vertical plant factories, compact crop breeding accelerators, nursery technologies for earthen ponds and greenhouses, and bio-nano selenium technologies, highlighting advances in intelligent, sustainable and efficient agricultural production.

During the expo, agricultural technologies developed by companies in Chengdu and Sichuan attracted interest from international buyers. Sichuan Zhongnong Yixiang Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. presented a high-rise smart vertical plant factory that uses intelligent systems to regulate lighting, temperature, humidity and nutrient supply, enabling stable production regardless of seasonal or climatic conditions. According to the company, the system can achieve yields 30 to 40 times higher than conventional soil cultivation and maintain daily strawberry production of 200 kilograms throughout the year. Buyers from Canada expressed interest in its environmentally friendly, high-yield and energy-efficient features.

Sichuan Qianxiaomo Technology Co., Ltd. showcased an AI-powered navel orange harvesting robot that also drew considerable attention. Designed for challenging growing environments, including hilly terrain, high temperatures, high humidity and uneven fruit distribution, the robot achieves a recognition accuracy of more than 90% for ripe fruit. According to the company, its harvesting robot series has been deployed in several regions of China and introduced into overseas markets, including South Korea, South Africa and Indonesia.

Chengdu Zhiyu Water-Saving Irrigation Technology Co., Ltd. presented constant-pressure variable-frequency control cabinets and intelligent fertigation machines, attracting interest from international buyers. During the expo, the company established contact with buyers from Nepal. The two sides discussed applications involving irrigation in mountainous agricultural areas, energy-efficient water supply, and equipment operation and maintenance, with plans to explore further cooperation.

Beyond agricultural technologies, the expo highlighted Chengdu's achievements in developing specialty agricultural products. Featured products included Jintang morel mushrooms, Longquanyi peaches, Pujiang citrus, Dujiangyan kiwifruit, Xinjin yellow catfish and Chongzhou Longxing rice, demonstrating the diversity and market potential of Chengdu's modern agricultural sector.

In recent years, Chengdu's specialty agricultural products have continued to expand their presence in international markets. In 2025, exports of Longquanyi peaches exceeded 800 tonnes, reaching markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Dujiangyan exported more than 1,700 tonnes of kiwifruit to 17 countries and regions. Since the beginning of 2026, Chengdu's kiwifruit, citrus fruits, green Sichuan pepper and other agricultural products have further expanded into Kazakhstan, Russia and additional overseas markets, diversifying the city's international trade channels.

To support more agricultural enterprises in international trade, the expo also promoted the Sichuan Agricultural Products Trade Integrated Service Platform. Operating through a model combining an online integrated service platform with an offline demonstration park, the platform provides information services, business matchmaking, logistics optimization, customs services and legal assistance. These services are designed to help agricultural enterprises reduce barriers to cross-border trade and expand international sales channels.

Through agricultural technology exhibitions, specialty product promotion and international buyer matchmaking, the 12th Chengdu International Urban Modern Agriculture Expo strengthened connections between agricultural innovation and market demand. The event showcased Chengdu's progress in intelligent agricultural equipment, smart cultivation and specialty agricultural industries, while creating new opportunities for domestic and international enterprises to pursue technological exchanges, product trade and industrial cooperation.

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