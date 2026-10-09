Zigong Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast, TV and Tourism: Dinosaur-Themed Parade Hits the Streets of Zigong, Sichuan

Zigong Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast, TV and Tourism

ZIGONG, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A dinosaur-themed parade, organized by the Zigong Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast, TV and Tourism and the Zigong High-tech Industrial Development Zone Administrative Committee, was recently held in Zigong City, Sichuan Province, China. As pterosaurs flapped their wings and an animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex made an appearance, a Jurassic carnival spanning 200 million years set Zigong alight.

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The event attracted large crowds of spectators. Children riding on their parents' shoulders with dinosaur-shaped balloons in hand dotted the streets, as young tourists arrived early to seek the best vantage points. At exactly 10 a.m., the parade kicked off as dozens of colorful smoke plumes shot into the sky simultaneously, and a giant pterosaur installation, its wings flapping, swept over the starting point, marking the official start of the event.

The parade rolled on, with contingents appearing one after another, keeping the atmosphere buzzing. Amid the roars of animatronic dinosaurs, a ten-meter-tall animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex made its entrance, and the small, intelligent animatronic dinosaur contingent that followed moved in endearingly clumsy ways, with impressive technological features. Some of these animatronic figures could even interact with tourists along the route, allowing children in the front rows to get up close to the "dinosaurs", turning the scene into an open-air dinosaur park. In the "Ancient Echoes" contingent, performers dressed as prehistoric humans playfully interacted with tourists along the route, drawing waves of laughter; in the parent-child contingent, children rode toy dinosaur mounts alongside their parents, creating heartwarming scenes throughout the parade.

Upon reaching the finish line, the parade gave way to a mass carnival as performers stepped off their floats and danced with tourists to the music, enveloping the venue in a joyous atmosphere.

According to organizers, this parade integrated Zigong's local dinosaur culture with animatronic technology to create a distinctive cultural tourism event combining technological elements, interactivity, and entertainment.

Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558