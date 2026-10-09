Modern Times Group MTG AB: MTG postpones PlaySimple's potential IPO

STOCKHOLM - Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG") today announces that the IPO of PlaySimple will be postponed due to prevailing conditions in the Indian capital markets. MTG continues to believe that a potential public listing of PlaySimple will create significant shareholder value and strategic opportunities for the company, and will revisit the timing for a potential IPO during 2027.

MTG's Group President and CEO Maria Redin comments:

"The goal of a potential listing of PlaySimple has always been to crystallize value for our shareholders and to empower PlaySimple to better execute on all aspects of its growth strategy. We do not believe that a listing with the challenging market backdrop would efficiently achieve these goals and have therefore taken the decision to postpone the IPO and revisit the timing."

"In the meantime, we will continue to support the business in building a leading, scaled casual gaming company through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. We remain convinced that an IPO of PlaySimple will unlock significant value for our shareholders and be an enabler of our strategic ambitions. Given the work undertaken on the IPO preparations to date, we are well-placed when the timing is right."

MTG will announce its financial results for Q3 and 9M 2026 on November 5, 2026, and may make any additional public statements at that time.

This disclosure contains information that MTG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 09-10-2026 09:03 CET.

For more information:

Anton Gourman, VP IR and Communications

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, IR@mtg.com

Follow us: mtg.com / LinkedIn

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.