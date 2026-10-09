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NY

WKN: A40G6Z | ISIN: SE0022242434 | Ticker-Symbol: FT8
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 08:01
0,660 Euro
+3,77 % +0,024
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 09:15 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NYAB AB: NYAB signs contract for early works on data centre project in Utajärvi, Finland

NYAB Finland Oy has signed an agreement regarding the first stage of early works for a planned data centre campus in Utajärvi, Finland. The campus is being developed through Data Tank Nordic Oy, the project company of AMP Tank AG. Work will commence immediately.

The assignment comprises site preparation and infrastructure works required for the development of the campus, with options to increase the scope of the early works. The contract value will not be disclosed.

The early work forms the initial step of the planned campus development. If implemented in full, the campus would comprise four data halls with a combined capacity of 200 MW and associated infrastructure. NYAB's involvement in the broader implementation is under negotiation and would be subject to separate agreements.

"The data centre project in Utajärvi is well suited to NYAB's experience and expertise in infrastructure, energy and industrial construction. We have been involved in the project from an early stage and look forward to continuing our cooperation on the project," says Petri Kotkansalo, CEO of NYAB Finland.

"This large-scale data centre project is of great importance to the Municipality of Utajärvi. The commencement of the works marks another concrete step in the development of the data centre campus. The Municipality of Utajärvi will continue its close cooperation with the parties involved in the project and support the continued development," says Anne Sormunen, Mayor of Utajärvi.

Contact

Petri Kotkansalo
CEO, NYAB Finland
petri.kotkansalo@nyabgroup.com
+358 40 837 7421

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1000 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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