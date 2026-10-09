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WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485 | Ticker-Symbol: PPX
Xetra
09.10.26 | 09:04
209,65 Euro
+1,57 % +3,25
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Frankreich 40
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
210,55210,6011:48
210,55210,6511:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Kering: Saint Laurent announces the departure of Its creative director, anthony Vaccarello

Press release_Departure Anthony Vaccarello_08 10 2026

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2026

SAINT LAURENT ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF
ITS CREATIVE DIRECTOR, ANTHONY VACCARELLO

Saint Laurent today announces the departure of Anthony Vaccarello, who led the House's creative direction since 2016. Over the past decade, Anthony Vaccarello has played a key role in Saint Laurent's development, helping to strengthen its identity and influence across the worlds of fashion and culture.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, said: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Anthony for his contribution to Saint Laurent over the past ten years. Through his creative vision and exacting standards, he has contributed to strengthening the enduring influence of one of France's greatest couture Houses, as we embark on a new chapter in its history."

Cedric Charbit, President and CEO of Saint Laurent, said: "I would like to warmly thank Anthony for his ten years of dedication to the House. During his tenure, Anthony took Saint Laurent on a remarkable trajectory, elevating the House to the forefront of desirability and image, while accomplishing exceptional work both creatively and through his cultural impact."

The House will soon announce its new creative leadership.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

About Saint Laurent

Founded in 1961 by one of the most talented couturiers of the 20th century, Saint Laurent is one of the most prominent fashion houses in the world. Yves Saint Laurent aimed to create clothes that would set women free, borrowing elements from classic menswear like the iconic smoking or saharienne. In 1966, the designer revolutionized the industry with the first luxury ready-to-wear line, Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, offering a new elegance that conveyed youth and power. This vision was further amplified through the brand's bold imagery, including campaigns shot by Helmut Newton and Robert Mapplethorpe, which shaped fashion history. Today, Saint Laurent has over 300 stores around the world.

Contacts Kering

Press
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud+33 (0)6 13 17 14 75marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
Pénélope Linage+33 (0)6 76 09 42 10penelope.linage-ext@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Philippine de Schonen+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39philippine.deschonen@kering.com
Victoria Gerard +33 (0)6 79 39 85 16victoria.gerard@kering.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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