Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a CAD 2 billion investment to deliver 1 million home retrofits, including a new national heat pump rebate for up to 820,000 households. Eligible households with below-median incomes will receive rebates of up to CAD 10,000 for the purchase of an electric heat pump, while other eligible households will receive CAD 2,000, according to the government. Both rebates can be combined with existing provincial programs. The rebate will be available through an online portal, with approval within 24 hours and no energy audits required before or after installation. ...

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