The Dutch government is planning to make it mandatory for homeowners to install a smart hybrid heat hump when replacing central heating boilers from 2029 onwards. A hybrid heat pump is a dual-mode heating system that combines an electric air-source heat pump with a secondary heat source, most typically natural gas. In a letter addressed to the Dutch Parliament, Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning, Elanor Boekholt-O'Sullivan, said a smart heat pump will "become the new standard" when replacing central heating boilers. The letter explains that the precise scope of the obligation is still being ...

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