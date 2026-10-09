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ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 11:02 Uhr
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www.drjspages.com: After 20 Years Helping Type 2 Diabetics, Dr. Jonathan Spages Announces 2027 Book That Pulls Back the Curtain on What Keeps Diabetics Stuck

New book reveals lessons from two decades of clinical experience and provides an action plan for people searching for a different approach to Type 2 diabetes.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Dr. Jonathan Spages, functional medicine practitioner, author and educator, has announced a new book scheduled for release in 2027 that will challenge the way people think about Type 2 diabetes.

After more than 20 years focused on Type 2 diabetes and metabolic health, Dr. Spages says the book will pull back the curtain on what may be keeping diabetics sick-and provide an action plan for changing their trajectory.

Dr. Spages reports having worked with more than 10,000 Type 2 diabetics and achieving a high success rate among qualifying patients in his clinical practice. The new book brings together the patterns, lessons and strategies he has developed through thousands of patient encounters.

"For 20 years, I've watched diabetics struggle despite taking medications, changing their diets and trying to do everything they were told," said Dr. Spages. "I wrote this book to help people understand the missing pieces to the puzzle and give them a clearer roadmap forward."

Rather than viewing diabetes solely through the lens of blood sugar, the book explores insulin resistance, metabolism, nutrition, weight, energy, lifestyle, laboratory testing and other factors that can influence metabolic health.

Dr. Spages describes his philosophy as looking beyond the "smoke" to investigate and fix the "fires" behind a diabetic's symptoms.

Dr. Spages has appeared on numerous radio, television and podcasts and previously worked the NBA's New Jersey Nets. He is also the author of The Wellness Approach.

The 2027 book release comes as Dr. Spages expands his telehealth organization, adds new staff and prepares to serve individuals in additional states.

The official book title, release date and preorder information will be announced soon.

Media Contact:
Dr. Jonathan Spages
Tampa Bay, Florida
www.DrJSpages.com

SOURCE: www.drjspages.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/after-20-years-helping-type-2-diabetics-dr.-jonathan-spages-announces-1234030

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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