At its recent SAJ Night in Australia, SAJ Electric strengthened its push to become a global brand by focusing on channel partners and installers to show that it's not a Chinese manufacturer competing only on price, but a company willing to invest for the long term. Earlier this year, SAJ Electric signed Australia's top-ranked men's tennis player and long-time ATP top-10 competitor Alex de Minaur as its global brand ambassador, bolstering its new Relentless Energy brand core. SAJ Electric realizes that brand building cannot rely on launch events and brand ambassadors alone - a company must become ...

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