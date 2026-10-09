PowerChina has completed grid connection and started electricity generation at a 1 GW hybrid solar PV and concentrated solar power (CSP) project in Gonghe county, Qinghai province, northwestern China. The project reached full-capacity grid connection on Oct. 1, according to the Chinese engineering, construction, and infrastructure company. It combines a 900 MW solar PV plant with a 100 MW molten-salt tower CSP facility, integrating solar power generation, thermal energy storage and electric-to-thermal conversion. Chinese state media described it as the country's first gigawatt-scale project to ...

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