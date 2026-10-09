China's dominance of the global battery supply chain is unlikely to change significantly over the next two years, while an anticipated surge in battery storage shipments to Europe could put pressure on residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) storage prices toward the end of 2026, according to Ali Arfa, an analyst at EUPD Research. Arfa said EUPD Research estimates that China's manufacturing share varies considerably across the battery value chain. Chinese companies account for approximately 70% to 95% of raw material extraction and processing, while China's share of cathode and anode ...

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