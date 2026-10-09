Plug-in PV is making solar accessible to households that have traditionally had limited access to rooftop systems, including apartment residents, tenants and urban households. Combined with compact battery storage, these systems can offer a relatively simple way for more consumers to generate and use their own solar electricity. But as the market develops, so do the questions around electrical and fire safety, product quality, certification, installation and consumer protection. And the answers vary considerably between countries. To compare these approaches and share practical experience, IEA ...

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