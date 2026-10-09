AvaTrade to acquire the majority of FXCM Group's business and brand, bringing them under the global framework of the AvaTrade Group and giving relevant FXCM clients access to AvaTrade's advanced platforms, AI-powered tools and comprehensive multi-asset offering

AvaTrade, a leading global online trading broker, today announced it has agreed to acquire the majority of FXCM Group's business, one of the world's longest-established Forex and CFD trading brands.

Founded in 1999, FXCM was a pioneer of Forex trading for retail investors and has built a loyal global client base over more than two decades.

"Our ambition is to help shape the next phase of global online trading," said Daire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "This transaction represents a significant further step toward realizing that ambition. By combining FXCM's established market presence with AvaTrade's technology and product innovation, we aim to expand our global reach and build a stronger, more diversified trading group."

The acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic moves by AvaTrade aimed to expand its presence in the global online trading industry. It follows the launch of the AvaTrade Group's AI-powered trading platform and several technology-focused initiatives. Together, these developments reflect continued investment in technology, infrastructure and specialist talent, as AvaTrade scales its international operations and expands its product capabilities.

"The online trading industry is entering a new phase in which leading companies must combine trust, innovation and global access, with a broad range of trading solutions," added Ferguson. "This agreement supports our strategy to expand internationally, broaden our multi-asset offering and continue to invest in technology, including AI, to support traders at every experience level. We look forward to welcoming FXCM clients to a new era of trading with AvaTrade."

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade is a leading global online trading broker, providing access to a wide range of financial markets through advanced platforms, innovative tools and localized client support. Founded in 2006, AvaTrade serves traders worldwide through a multi-asset ecosystem spanning Futures, Options and CFDs on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Crypto-related products, as well as Copy Trading solutions. AvaTrade is regulated across multiple international jurisdictions, has received more than 100 industry awards and is an official partner of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

About FXCM

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261009722541/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Thomas Morris, Daniel Levy

Finn Partners for AvaTrade

E: AvaTrade@finnpartners.com

T: +44 20 7046 8354