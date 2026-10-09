From ESS News utdoor and home backup storage maker Jackery has announced it is entering the smart electric trailer market, partnering with California-based Pebble, which makes travel trailers. Jackery will deliver new custom solar panels and connections that add power to the new 2027 Pebble Flow as an optional extra for buyers who want to add self-reliance through solar power. Together it's dubbed an "all-new category of mobile off-grid energy", while noting mobility freedom and power independence. As for definitions, an RV is a recreational vehicle, a broad term for any motor vehicle or trailer ...

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