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WKN: A1H68T | ISIN: US6951271005 | Ticker-Symbol: 82P
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 09:11
33,200 Euro
+2,47 % +0,800
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,00032,80013:35
32,20032,80011:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PACIRA BIOSCIENCES INC33,200+2,47 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.