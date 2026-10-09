

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on October 8, 2026, driven by catalysts such as reports of an upcoming acquisition or upcoming financial reports.



Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX)



Pacira BioSciences provides various non-opioid pain therapies, including the local anesthetic EXPAREL for the management of post-surgical pain, and ZILRETTA for the treatment of osteoarthritic knee pain.



The company's stock soared over 44% to a new 52-week high of $36.46 on Thursday.



On Thursday, Vitaris Inc. (VTRS) agreed to acquire the company for an aggregate equity value of $1.65 billion. The acquisition includes Pacira's commercial products and intellectual property related to non-opioid therapeutics.



Additionally, Vitaris will gain Pacira's pipeline of drugs, currently in development for treating knee osteoarthritis, canine osteoarthritis, post-surgical pain and dry eye disease.



Veradermics Inc. (MANE)



Veradermics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for pattern hair loss.



Shares climbed over 14% on Thursday to a 52-week high of $136.72.



The company's lead drug candidate is VDPHL01, an oral, non-hormonal, extended release minoxidil formulation. The drug is being advanced in a Phase 3 trial for pattern hair loss in both women and men.



In the second quarter of this year, Veradermics incurred a loss of $23.5 million, compared to $15.6 million reported a year ago.



HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)



HealthStream provides various clinical workforce solutions through its certified Enterprise Clinical Workforce Platform (ECWP), in addition to offering platforms to manage Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ECP).



On Thursday, the company saw shares rise over 2% to $32.42, a new 52-week high.



For the second quarter of this year, the company earned revenues of $83.7 million, reflecting a 12.5% growth from the previous year. This resulted in a profit of $6.7 million, up 23% from the same period in 2025.



Accordingly, the company estimates that the full year of 2026 may yield revenues in the range of $327 million to $332 million.



Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON)



Concentra provides occupational health services, including consumer health services and direct-to-employer care for members of the U.S. workforce.



The company saw shares reach a 52-week high of $36.94 on Thursday.



Concentra's second quarter revenues grew 10% to $606 million, resulting in a profit of $67 million, as the net income grew by 45.7%. The company anticipates full year revenues in 2026 to range between $2.32 billion and $2.37 billion.



According to Concentra, the company is now operating about 415 onsite health clinics and 633 occupational health centers that serve an estimate 53,000 patients every day.



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)



Haemonetics is a medical technology company providing various hospital technology solutions including plasma collection systems and donor management software.



Shares surged 17% to a 52-week high of $121 on Thursday.



The company recently reported financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2027 and highlighted a 5.6% revenue increase to $339 million. Net income reduced by 3%, while earnings per share increased to $0.72, compared to $0.70 in the previous year.



Haemonetics offers plasma and blood management solutions through its Apheresis business, including an end-to-end plasma collection system, the ACP 215 cell processor, and software platforms to manage plasma donors. Additionally, its Medsurg business provides various proprietary OEM sensors to facilitate commercial and medical device integration.



This Day In History:



On October 8, 1958, the first internal pacemaker was installed in a patient at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The pacemaker was invented and patented earlier in the same year by Dr. Rune Elmqvist. The device worked by sending small, imperceptible electrical signals to the heart tissue to restore the electrochemical mechanism that maintains a regular heart rhythm. The pacemaker was installed by surgeon Ake Senning and restored the affected patient to health for about 40 more years.



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