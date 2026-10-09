OTC Markets: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: PGE; OTCQX: PGEZF; FSE: J0G), a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Stillwater West critical minerals project in Montana, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PGEZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals commented: "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, marking an important step in strengthening Stillwater's presence in the U.S. capital markets. This upgrade is expected to broaden our reach with U.S. investors, improve accessibility and enhance the Company's visibility and liquidity. The timing is particularly important as we continue to advance large-scale resources of ten minerals listed as critical at our flagship Stillwater West project in a historic and actively producing American mining district."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQX: PGEZF | FSE: J0G) is a mineral exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co-Cr + Au project in the Stillwater mining district of Montana, USA. Stillwater West is directly adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's operating Stillwater mines and processing infrastructure, the only primary platinum group element-producing complex in the United States. An NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate released in August 2026 positions Stillwater West as one of the largest nickel and platinum group element resources in the United States and includes ten minerals currently listed as critical. With strategic investments by Glencore and an experienced technical team with expertise in Bushveld- and Platreef-style systems, the Company is advancing Stillwater West through ongoing resource expansion, resource upgrades and technical studies.

Stillwater also holds a 49% interest in the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake-gold project adjacent to Nexgold Mining's development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Company also holds the Duke Island Cu-Ni-PGE property in Alaska and maintains a back-in right on the high-grade past-producing Yankee-Dundee in BC, following its sale in 2013.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com