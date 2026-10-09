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KH

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 12:30
0,918 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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0,9080,94614:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 12:36 Uhr
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KH Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: KH Group Plc specifies its guidance for 2026 and publishes preliminary net sales and comparable operating profit for the 3rd quarter. Comparable operating profit grows 40-50%.

KH Group Plc
Inside information 9 October 2026 at 1:30 pm EEST

Inside information, profit warning: KH Group Plc specifies its guidance for 2026 and publishes preliminary net sales and comparable operating profit for the 3rd quarter. Comparable operating profit grows 40-50%.

KH Group Plc specifies its guidance for the year 2026 and provides preliminary information on its net sales and comparable operating profit for the third quarter of 2026.

The updated guidance is as follows: The company estimates that net sales for the year 2026 will be in the range of EUR 210-230 million and comparable operating profit will grow 40-50% compared to last year and will be in the range of EUR 9-10 million.

This guidance specifies the company's previous guidance, according to which both net sales and comparable operating profit will increase in 2026 compared to 2025.

Both KH-Koneet Group and Nordic Rescue Group have developed positively after the summer. At the same time, the outlook for the fourth quarter has improved. According to preliminary and unaudited information, KH Group's net sales for the third quarter of 2026 is EUR 156.6 million and comparable operating profit is EUR 5.9 million.

"We can be very satisfied with the group's performance. Systematic efforts in KH-Koneet Group to grow in the machine sales business and improve profitability in the rental business have paid off during 2026. The Swedish operations, which had previously experienced profitability challenges, have also turned to the positive during this year despite the unfavorable exchange rate. Nordic Rescue Group's steady result improvements have also continued during this year, and the current outlook is that the fire and rescue vehicle business will reach its best result ever", says CEO of KH Group Carl Haglund.

KH Group will publish its interim report for January-September 2026 on 30 October 2026.

KH GROUP PLC

Carl Haglund
CEO

Further information:
CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898
CFO Minni Lempinen, tel. +358 40 671 2566

KH Group in brief:
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at www.khgroup.com/en


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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