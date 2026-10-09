

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Eli Lilly (LLY) reported new exploratory Phase 3b data from the TOGETHER-PsO study evaluating Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) in adults with psoriasis and obesity or overweight.



The analysis showed broader changes in psoriasis-related, immune and metabolic biomarkers when Taltz and Zepbound were used together compared with Taltz alone, with differences observed as early as Week 12.



According to Lilly, the findings provide additional evidence of a connection between immune and metabolic biology in patients living with both psoriasis and obesity.



LLY closed Thursday's trading at $1,169.60, down 1.61%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1,164.00, down 0.51%.



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