Vancouver, British Columbia and Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven minerals prospect generator, is pleased to announce that it is offering the Klippen and Sandviksträsk gold projects (together, the "Projects") in Västerbotten, northern Sweden, for joint venture.

Both Projects are gold systems on Sweden's Gold Line, the belt that hosts the Barsele and Fäboliden gold deposits and the past-producing Svartliden mine, and together they cover 17,393 hectares under two exploration permits granted in 2026. In each, historic drilling found gold and then stopped before it tested the system. Geomorphic has rebuilt both drill databases from the original files in the archive of the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) and is seeking an operating partner for either Project or both.

At Sandviksträsk (2,012 hectares), the 2004 discovery holes cut visible gold in a breccia zone, yet all of the drilling covers less than 1 km of a permit that runs 7.6 km along the same trend and, with one exception, stays within 150 m of surface. That one deep hole cut gold again about 365 m down, and the ground in between has never been tested. The permits lapsed in 2011, when the operator chose not to renew them.

At Klippen (15,381 hectares), gold has been drilled at the Odin and Thor prospects. The best Odin hole, KP007, returned 20.0 m at 0.82 g/t Au, including 3.78 m at 3.37 g/t Au, and Geomorphic believes it is one part of a larger gold system: all of the drilling sits within about 3% of the permit, a reported till anomaly more than 5 km long and gold-bearing boulders 5.3 km from the nearest hole point to sources that have not been found, and parts of the existing core were never assayed.

Importantly, both Projects can be advanced before any new drilling: the Klippen core is recorded in SGU's national archive, and the unassayed intervals, the boulders and the up-ice ground can be sampled at low cost.

Geomorphic AI VP of Business Development, Jeff Phillips, said, "Both of these projects were drilled, and both were dropped before anyone found out how large they are. At Sandviksträsk, the first two holes carried visible gold, every hole but one stayed within 150 meters of surface, and the one deep hole hit gold again. At Klippen, the drilling covers three percent of the ground, while the till anomaly runs for more than five kilometers and gold-bearing boulders sit five kilometers from the nearest hole. The core and the data are still there. A partner can start with assaying, sampling and tracing, and let that work decide where the first new holes go."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Sandviksträsk discovery: SA200402 returned 7.0 m at 2.46 g/t Au from 48.9 m, including 1.0 m at 13.1 g/t Au, with visible gold.

SA200402 returned 7.0 m at 2.46 g/t Au from 48.9 m, including 1.0 m at 13.1 g/t Au, with visible gold. Sandviksträsk at depth: SVT200701 cut 0.5 m at 1.22 g/t Au about 365 m below surface; the rest of the drilling stops near 150 m.

SVT200701 cut 0.5 m at 1.22 g/t Au about 365 m below surface; the rest of the drilling stops near 150 m. Klippen high grade: KP020 at Thor returned 0.50 m at 31.4 g/t Au, and boulders 5.3 km from the drilling returned 5.96 g/t Au.

KP020 at Thor returned 0.50 m at 31.4 g/t Au, and boulders 5.3 km from the drilling returned 5.96 g/t Au. Location and infrastructure: both permits are road-accessible, near Lycksele and Åsele; Sandviksträsk lies 18 km from the past-producing Svartliden gold mine.





Figure 1. Klippen and Sandviksträsk gold projects, Gold Line, Västerbotten, Sweden - exploration permits, historic diamond drill holes, gold-bearing boulders and float, and third-party gold deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12557/318183_e2bf77ddf4b59a19_001full.jpg

Joint-Venture Opportunity

Geomorphic has assembled a data package for each Project: the original drill databases, logs and laboratory assay files from the SGU archive, rock, boulder and till geochemistry, ice-flow records, magnetics and the permit geometry. The Company is seeking joint-venture or earn-in partners, for either Project or both, to fund a first season of core re-logging, assaying of unsampled intervals, mapping, and boulder and till tracing up-ice, leading to step-out and depth drilling at Sandviksträsk and source-testing holes at Klippen. Geomorphic contributes the ground, data and targeting; the incoming partner funds and operates the exploration.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

The historic exploration results reported in this release are taken from operator data held in the archive of the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) - for Klippen, the Erris Resources drill, assay and rock-sample workbooks filed for the former Klippen nr 10 to nr 13 permits; for Sandviksträsk, the Lappland Goldminers AB drill database for the former Sandviksträsket nr 1 and nr 2 permits, with ALS Chemex assays - together with the Lappland Goldminers 2011 prospectus and 2012 annual report, the First Nordic Metals Corp. news release of October 7, 2024, and SGU ice-striation data, and have not been independently verified by the Company. No Qualified Person has completed sufficient work to verify or classify them. Intercepts were calculated by the Company as length-weighted averages of the historic assays; all widths are downhole lengths and true widths are unknown. Vertical depths are estimated from the collar dips, and the drilled share of the Klippen permit from the collar positions. Selective high-grade intervals are not representative of average grade: the 1.0 m sample at 13.1 g/t Au supplies about 76% of the contained gold in the 7.0 m SA200402 interval, a single 0.47 m sample at 16.0 g/t Au supplies about 46% of the contained gold in the 20.0 m KP007 interval, and the samples adjacent to the KP020 high-grade interval are low grade. The Klippen till anomaly is an operator statement; its underlying data have not been recovered. Boulder samples are selective and not representative of average grade. No current Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve exists for either Project, none is implied, no tonnage or grade target is stated, and no economic assessment has been made. Barsele, Fäboliden and Svartliden are third-party properties in which the Company holds no interest and are not indicative of results at the Projects. The Projects comprise two exploration permits (undersökningstillstånd) under the Swedish Minerals Act - Klippen 2026:136, granted September 11, 2026, and Sandviksträsk 2026:120, granted August 21, 2026 - each valid for an initial three years. Ground-disturbing work requires an approved work plan. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on historical data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including permitting timing, re-assay, sampling and drilling results, the interpretation of historical data, the relevance of nearby deposits as analogs, commodity prices, and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

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