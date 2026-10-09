Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC: Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC Expands Japan-U.S. Capital Markets Corridor With Addition of Tomoharu Ogawa as of Counsel in Tokyo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC" or the "Firm"), a premier international corporate, capital markets and securities law firm, today announced that Tomoharu Ogawa has joined ALC as "Of Counsel" in ALC's Tokyo office. This strategic addition reinforces ALC's commitment to the Japan-U.S. capital markets corridor, further establishing the Firm as the definitive legal bridge for Japanese enterprises seeking access to United States markets.

Mr. Ogawa brings a highly specialized, dual-jurisdictional practice to ALC. Fluent in Japanese and English, he provides IPO support to Japanese companies seeking to go public and list on the US national stock exchanges (Nasdaq and NYSE) as well as the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). With a proven track record of successfully completing four IPOs-representing a 100% success rate-Mr. Ogawa delivers exceptional guidance for complex public offerings. Mr. Ogawa graduated from Keio University (Japan) with a degree in Law. He also earned a Master of Laws degree (LL.M.) from Temple University (USA) at its fully accredited branch campus in Tokyo, Japan. Mr. Ogawa is a licensed lawyer in California, USA. He also serves as a Certified Administrative Procedures Legal Specialist in Japan.

"The expansion of our Tokyo team with the addition of Tomoharu represents a critical milestone in the growth of our international capital markets practice," said Laura Anthony, Founding Partner of ALC. "As Japanese enterprises increasingly seek to expand their global footprint, having an experienced U.S. capital markets attorney on the ground in Tokyo is invaluable to the Firm's mission. Tomoharu's deep understanding of corporate governance, combined with his experience having served as an outside director on the Audit and Supervisory Committee for a TSE listed company, enhances our ability to navigate the intricacies of cross-border securities law. This addition solidifies the Firm's position as the premier destination for Japanese issuers navigating the U.S. public markets."

"I am very pleased to join Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis and to support the Firm's expanding presence in Japan," stated Tomoharu Ogawa. "Providing support to companies maintaining their listings on the TSE and US national stock exchanges requires a comprehensive understanding of overlapping regulatory frameworks. I look forward to working alongside ALC's exceptional team to deliver sophisticated, compliant structuring for our clients."

Operating as lead transaction counsel, in addition to its U.S. practice, ALC advises Japanese corporations, boards of directors, and financial sponsors on every principal pathway to the public markets, structuring initial public offerings, de-SPAC transactions, direct listings, and reverse mergers. By working together with Japanese local counsel to structure cross-border transactions to ensure seamless alignment between the Japanese Companies Act and U.S. regulatory standards, ALC engineers compliant, white-label pathways that navigate SEC compliance counsel expectations, ongoing SEC reporting requirements and national exchange listing rules cleanly and efficiently.

To support cross-border communication and executive education, ALC provides comprehensive bilingual technical analysis across all its platforms. The addition of Mr. Ogawa significantly expands the Firm's on-the-ground bilingual capabilities, as his fluency in both Japanese and English ensures seamless, native-language communication and execution for our clients navigating complex cross-border securities law. Complementing this direct, dual-language advisory capacity, the ALC website is published in both English and Japanese, offering clients and prospective clients access to in-depth overviews of U.S. securities regulations, exchange standards and structuring guides. In addition, ALC publishes a weekly legal and capital markets newsletter in both languages to deliver actionable commentary on regulatory developments, SEC rulemaking and exchange listing dynamics.

About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the Firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions.

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Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Level 27, Tokyo Sankei Building, 1-7-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 100-0004

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Telephone: +81-3-3242-6147 / U.S. Toll-Free: 877-541-3263

Email: lanthony@alclaw.com

Corporate Website (English & Japanese): https://www.alclaw.com

Legal Research & Thought Leadership: https://www.securitieslawblog.com

SOURCE: Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anthony-linder-and-cacomanolis-pllc-expands-japan-u.s.-capital-m-1234700