Perpetuals.com: Perpetuals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Nicoletti to Present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event on October 20 and the Emerging Growth Conference on October 29

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC), the AI-powered financial services company that is leveling the playing field for traders, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Nicoletti will present at the following conferences:

Tuesday, October 20, 2026,

LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will be available both in-person for registered attendees and via webcast. Live and archived webcasts can be found at https://ldmicroevents.com/

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

10:15 a.m. Eastern Time

The presentation will be available live and as an archived replay via webcast at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1772210&tp_key=8ae90219a3&sti=pdc

Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked during the event.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure to open global markets to more participants, from financial platforms to individual users. By building on fully compliant infrastructure, Perpetuals keeps the interests of platforms and users aligned while making markets more transparent and accessible.

UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading and market prediction platform that uses a proprietary AI algorithm combined with crowd intelligence to ensure users never lose money. Perpetuals's patent-pending BayesShield AI analyzes billions of data points to identify the strongest signals from top-performing traders. Intentionally designed so that its success is directly aligned with that of its users, UpsideOnly enables eligible users to share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals's technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd, which operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. With this regulatory foundation, Perpetuals delivers white-label trading services that let partners launch on fully licensed infrastructure, cutting the time and cost of building their own.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com .

Media Contact:

press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations:

ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/perpetuals-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-1234938