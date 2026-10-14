Perpetuals.com: Perpetuals Moves to Offer Tokenized U.S. Stocks Under SEC Innovation Exemption

The initiative connects digital asset infrastructure with regulated U.S. stock trading

Continues the leadership team's history of pioneering regulated asset tokenization

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC), a financial technology company combining regulated trading infrastructure and artificial intelligence, today announced plans to offer tokenized U.S. equities on its platform, utilizing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new five-year Innovation Exemption framework for onchain trading of National Market System stocks. The announcement comes in connection with the company's publication of a notice of its intent to rely on the SEC's temporary exemption for Tokenized Securities Venues.

This expansion in the U.S. builds directly on Perpetuals's existing European tokenization platform. The SEC filing adds to Perpetuals's momentum in tokenization, following the company's recent agreement to tokenize more than $300 million in real-world physical commodities.

The Perpetuals founding team created the world's first regulatory-approved tokenized stocks in 2021, enabling platforms including Binance, FTX, and Bittrex to offer 24/7 stock trading for the first time, and delivering pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood.

"The Perpetuals team has long been trailblazers in tokenization, and this expansion into the U.S. allows us to further utilize our platform and deep expertise," said Patrick Gruhn, CEO of Perpetuals.

For traders, tokenized equities bring significant benefits and flexibility, including 24/7 trading, near-instant settlement, and fractional ownership on blockchain rails, all while users retain full dividend and voting rights.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd



Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a fintech company that pairs proprietary AI with regulated market infrastructure to open global markets to more participants, from financial platforms to individual users. By building on fully compliant infrastructure, Perpetuals keeps the interests of platforms and users aligned while making markets more transparent and accessible.

UpsideOnly, the company's flagship consumer product, is the first risk-free trading and market prediction platform that uses a proprietary AI algorithm combined with crowd intelligence to ensure users never lose money. Perpetuals's patent-pending BayesShield AI analyzes billions of data points to identify the strongest signals from top-performing traders. Intentionally designed so that its success is directly aligned with that of its users, UpsideOnly enables eligible users to share in trading profits without ever risking their own money.

Perpetuals's technology is used by the EU-licensed Perpetual Markets Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF), PM MTF Ltd, which operates under full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance. With this regulatory foundation, Perpetuals delivers white-label trading services that let partners launch on fully licensed infrastructure, cutting the time and cost of building their own.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Perpetuals's intent to offer tokenized U.S. stocks, the posting of a notice on its website on or about October 14, 2026, and participation in the SEC Innovation Exemption framework. Words such as expect, would, will, positions, advancing, projected, anticipated, intends, and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory developments, completion of the applicable 30-day period following publication of the Tokenized Securities Venue Notice and compliance with SEC exemption conditions, technical implementation, market conditions, user adoption, and risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations:

ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/perpetuals-moves-to-offer-tokenized-u.s.-stocks-under-sec-innovation-1236711